NAME: Pastor Dana Narring
CHURCH: Faith Lutheran
LOCATION: 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda
SERVICE TIMES: Sunday 9:30 a.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.
1.) How did you get your start as a Pastor?
A "People talk about God's calling, and when I was a young boy, I was worshiping with my family at church and I would mouth the words of the pastor during the liturgy. My mom noticed and I didn't think that was a big deal. My pastor in Detroit at Mt. Calvary called me and shared with me that I might want to consider going into Pastoral ministry. He asked me to pray about it and get back to him. I then parted ways with the church but ran across the pastor in Florida where I was currently finishing up college. He asked if I had thought about my calling, and I fought it, but I eventually went on to the seminary and when I got out of the taxi I just felt like I was home."
2.) What makes your church or congregation unique?
"I think it's the balance that we bring in our many ministries. We really are a caring group. These people really love one another inside and outside of our church."
3.) What is the most challenging thing about what you do?: "Conveying the never-ending truth of God's love for hurting souls through our savior and Lord Jesus Christ."
