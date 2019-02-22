How did you get your start as a pastor?“I was born in a tiny town in Maine. I attended church regularly and became a member at age 12. At age 16 I became the chapel organist. I became distant from the church for a while but it was music that had brought me back to the church. I was asked to be an organist for a friend in his church years later.
In April of 1996, I had a bone-shaking conversion experience. The people next to me in church didn’t know what to think with me crying and shaking. It was an ecstatic experience. That fall we were on our way to the bank … we lived 85 miles from the nearest commercial center. As we were going to the bank we passed a school, the Bangor Theological Seminary, and I don’t know why but I turned the car around and pulled into the parking lot. I enrolled at the seminary that year. I became ordained at 60 years of age.
Before coming here to Pilgrim Church I had retired but still felt called to serve the church in some way. I eventually came out of retirement to serve here in Port Charlotte.”
What makes your church or congregation unique?“This is a mission-driven church. Very outwardly directed. We support so many worthy causes like, Backpack Kids, the homeless coalition, and Stephen Ministry to name just a few. Our ministry is about compassion we are commanded to love all.”
What is the most challenging thing about what you do?“Time management would be the biggest. There are so many needs and so little time. For some delivering the message on Sunday is the most important but for me it’s helping people however they need to be helped.”
