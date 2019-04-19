How did you get your start as a pastor?
“For me it started out as a boy of 13. I felt a call to be a Benedictine Monk. So when I was old enough I went away for two years to a monastary in Minnesota.
“After a time, I lost interest in my faith.
“However, while I was stationed in the Philippines in the Air Force my faith was reawakened. After a number of years in the military I finished my graduate work in Bible studies because my call was rekindled while I was in the military.
“After my graduate work and pastoring for a few years I re-entered the military as a Navy Chaplain. I then retired in 1998. But I was called to continue my pastoring, which took me to Wyoming and then Florida where I arrived at St. Paul’s Presbyterian in North Port in the fall of 2010.”
What makes your church or congregation unique?
“First of all, the name St. Paul’s is usually associated with the Catholic Church not Presbyterian.
“Our church and congregation love the Lord, we love the Bible, and we try to live out the life of Christ. And we do it through touching the face of the community which includes things like our free breakfast and our clothing closet to name a couple.
“When people come to this church they are coming to family. We treat others the way we would like to be treated. At St. Paul’s you are recognized, honored, and loved.”
What is the most challenging thing about what you do?
“Staying in tune with the Lord … there are so many distractions and aversions.”
