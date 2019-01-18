Meet the Preacher: Reverend Michael Lindsey, Pastor of Crosspoint Church Of The Nazarene

To the right: Reverend Michael Lindsey the Pastor at Crosspoint Church Of The Nazarene in Englewood loves quoting scripture. “Trying to meet the need of todays culture can be a challenge so many things have changed,” said Lindsey. Lindsey has been the active pastor since May of 2012 and loves the fact that they have to look to expand their Christian school soon.The church is located at 404 Green Street. For more information call 941-475-1034.