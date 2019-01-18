Meet the Preacher: Reverend Michael Lindsey, Pastor of Crosspoint Church Of The Nazarene

Name: Pastor Michael Lindsey
Church: Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene
Location: 404 Green St., Englewood
Service Times: Sundays 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, worship service 10:45 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. for adult fellowship
• How did you get your start as a pastor?: “It began back in 1973 in my sophomore year in high school when I felt the call to become a pastor and decided to go to Bible College after graduating. After graduation I became a youth pastor in 1980 in Indiana. I served in other churches in the Midwest and then in May of 2012 I came here to Englewood.”
• What makes your church or congregation unique?: “We try to reach out to the area around us and our congregation has a heart for children and families. They embrace every family that comes to our church. On Wednesdays we have a free dinner at 5 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. we hold a service for kids and teens.”
• What is the most challenging thing about what you do?: “It would have to be trying to meet the needs of today’s culture because its changed so much.”
• What do you see for the future for your church?: “We have a school and we are currently looking for a new location to expand. The church is growing and we need more classroom space.”
• What is a special upcoming event to look for at your church?: “We are having a concert on Wednesday at 6 p.m. after our free 5 p.m. dinner. The entertainment will be Randy and Marli Brown and they play all different kinds of music.”
