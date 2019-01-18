Meet the Preacher: Reverend Michael Lindsey, Pastor of Crosspoint Church Of The Nazarene

To the right: Reverend Michael Lindsey the Pastor at Crosspoint Church Of The Nazarene in Englewood loves quoting scripture. “Trying to meet the need of todays culture can be a challenge so many things have changed,” said Lindsey. Lindsey has been the active pastor since May of 2012 and loves the fact that they have to look to expand their Christian school soon.The church is located at 404 Green Street. For more information call 941-475-1034.

Name: Pastor Michael Lindsey

Church: Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene

Location: 404 Green St., Englewood

Service Times: Sundays 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, worship service 10:45 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. for adult fellowship

• How did you get your start as a pastor?: “It began back in 1973 in my sophomore year in high school when I felt the call to become a pastor and decided to go to Bible College after graduating. After graduation I became a youth pastor in 1980 in Indiana. I served in other churches in the Midwest and then in May of 2012 I came here to Englewood.”

• What makes your church or congregation unique?: “We try to reach out to the area around us and our congregation has a heart for children and families. They embrace every family that comes to our church. On Wednesdays we have a free dinner at 5 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. we hold a service for kids and teens.”

• What is the most challenging thing about what you do?: “It would have to be trying to meet the needs of today’s culture because its changed so much.”

• What do you see for the future for your church?: “We have a school and we are currently looking for a new location to expand. The church is growing and we need more classroom space.”

• What is a special upcoming event to look for at your church?: “We are having a concert on Wednesday at 6 p.m. after our free 5 p.m. dinner. The entertainment will be Randy and Marli Brown and they play all different kinds of music.”

Nominate your religious leader for Meet the Preacher! Email contact information to Debra Gouvellis at dgouvellis@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.