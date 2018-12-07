“^pThe Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy. The Lord is good to all; and His tender mercies are over all His works.” — Psalm 145:8, 9^p
No matter what we are going through, turning to God and trusting Him is the best thing we can do. Our worrying, complaining or frustration about a situation will never accomplish anything except cause us to be miserable and undermine any confidence others have in the God we serve.
Being a Christian is not easy when the trials and tribulations come along, but if we are prepared on the inside (believing God’s promises) it will help us go through them. When we know God and trust Him we can have peace on the inside that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord. But if our knowledge of God through His word is small then we have a difficult time believing, and will tend to believe what the doctor, lawyer, friend, or what our own experiences tell us. That can be deadly.
Every day it is important to trust God for the small things and the big things, then praising God for all the good in our life. When David was in dire straits, he strengthened himself in the Lord.
Like David, if we have a history of trusting God when the impossible situations arise we will not waiver. We believe what God’s word says and we know that God is full of compassion and of great mercy. Don’t get into the area of reasoning, that will only cause you to rely on your own understanding.
Speak life by speaking what God’s word says, and plead the blood of Jesus over doubt and fear. God is your Father; He wants to help you in every way possible, but you limit God when you speak the problem more than speaking what the Problem Solver says.
None of us will ever get out of this world without trials and tribulations, but be of good cheer, Jesus has overcome the world. If you say, “yes I believe,” but meditate on the latest mass murders, or whatever evil you see on the news, it will weaken your faith.
Satan is alive and well and he can take those in the world at his will. A child of God who knows their covenant rights has authority over all the works of the devil. The angels of the Lord encamp around those who fear God. Love God and honor Him with your whole life. Give God the glory for all He has done for you. Then look for others to be a blessing and show them the love of Jesus.
