I was trying to find a short cut to my brother’s house. He lives in a rural area miles from the nearest town.
The GPS I was using routed me through winding dirt roads, small hamlets, and farm country. It perhaps was shorter in distance, but it took twice as long to get there due to how many sleeping dogs I had to slow down for.
I didn’t really find a short cut.
Many Christians want a short cut to spiritual victory in their life.
TV preachers and the latest bestselling Christian books promise easy steps to instant blessing. Or they promise a short cut to spiritual success if you just buy the book or send in the donation.
The people of Israel that the prophet Isaiah addressed were just like today’s Christians. They wanted an easy way out of their trouble. They mocked Isaiah’s instruction to simply follow the Lord’s teachings. He told them in Isa. 28:13: “But the word of the LORD was to them, “Precept upon precept, precept upon precept, line upon line, line upon line, here a little, there a little….”
Precept upon precept, line upon line, here a little, there a little, is a phrase that describes how you and I grow strong in the Lord. It pictures a gradual process of absorbing the principles of the Bible and applying its teachings to our lives.
We cannot wave the Bible over our problems we must carefully study it and live it. Israel was also instructed to repent of their wicked ways. There was no way God was going to bless them unless they dealt decisively with their sins.
We can grow stronger in the Lord also as we draw close to Him during our times of trials. The Lord does not spare us from heartache, pain, and problems. However those difficulties are meant to sanctify us and help us mature and grow strong in His grace.
Mushrooms grow overnight but oak trees take years to mature. Personal growth, victory, and spiritual success do not happen overnight. Here a little, there a little is Isaiah’s way of instructing God’s people that there are no short cuts.
