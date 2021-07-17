Despite all our materialistic efforts to rid our public conscience of God, we just can’t stop appealing to “right and wrong.” Humanity has an intractable moral fiber.
I remember one of the first times I felt shame as a child. I was walking home from elementary school and stopped to greet a well-mannered dog in a neighbor’s backyard. The backyard was fenced in and bordered on one side by a canal wall. Right beyond the shrub line a 15-foot concrete wall dropped down to a broad stream that ran through town.
The dog was quite friendly and enjoyed playing fetch with children like me. The owner was inside the house at the moment, and I decided to engage the dog as he brought me his play-toy. I tossed the toy toward the middle of the yard, and he happily retrieved it, returning eager for more.
My next toss went too far, as the toy sailed over the shrub line and down into the stream. The dog rushed to the shrub line and began to whine and bark, anxiously pacing back and forth. He looked over the shrub and then back at me.
His owner, hearing his fuss, came out into the yard and with considerable ire, rebuked the dog for his whining and barking.
Not wanting to admit my own role in the story, I quietly moved on down the sidewalk toward home, carrying with me a sense of shame that the dog had been rebuked unjustly. I had not only provoked his behavior but had not come clean (notice the language) regarding his far-flung toy.
It was this moral fabric within us (as in, “Hey! I was in that seat first!”) that caused C.S. Lewis to argue for the existence of God. (See his book “Mere Christianity.”)
Of course, the entire Bible addresses our moral accountability to our Creator, the God in whose moral likeness we were originally fashioned. We can’t escape our moral bent, even if it gets twisted.
Unlike the animal world around us, we always look for someone to blame (as in “we’re right, they’re wrong”) and believe everyone should be held accountable (everyone but me). We just can’t agree on what law should prevail
When God delivered the Israelites from Egypt, out of the “house of bondage,” He provided them with the moral laws we know as the Ten Commandments.
Though He had “set them free,” it was not freedom from moral constraints. Indeed, He described Himself as “holy” and if they were to be His people and enjoy His presence and blessing, they were commanded to walk in His ways.
Thus, adultery was forbidden, as were murder, stealing and even dishonoring one’s parents. At the very top of the list was, “You shall have no other gods before me.”
So where do we take our guilty consciences? Well, now that God is out of the picture, we’re stuck with them.
Often, we try to “hide them under the rug.” If the contents under the rug are discovered, we justify our involvement with them in these words “I’m only human.” Of course, that helps. (Not.)
The Bible explains that our experiences with shame are but pointers to the true condition of our “fallen nature,” a fixed state of our deep opposition to the character of God and his authority over our lives.
One writer put it this way: “We are those whose hearts are filled with pride and self-worship rather than humble devotion to the Lord (God). There is a deep reluctance within us to love and serve our Creator, for we are alienated from him.”
The good news associated with the person of Jesus Christ is his coming into this moral mess of our world and like Moses, setting people free from this “house of bondage.”
The pathway to “coming clean” begins with our acknowledgement we are dirty. Such an acknowledgement provokes a desire for change deep in our hearts.
Jesus answers that desire by drawing us to his saving (rescuing) work on the Roman cross and telling us that he (God in the flesh) has taken the judgment for all the things “under our rug,” and presents us spotless to God.
C.S. Lewis wrote in one of his essays, “In the end that Face which is the delight or the terror of the universe must be turned upon each of us …, either conferring glory inexpressible or inflicting shame that can never be cured or disguised.” (“The Weight of Glory,” in “Transposition)
We read in the scriptures, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
There is a remedy for guilty consciences. And it is a person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.