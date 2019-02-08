The holidays are over, but we’re right in the middle of “season” here in Southwest Florida. Traffic has picked up, work hours are long and demanding, and school activities keep busy children and their parents shuffling about practically nonstop.
And with our electronic devices demanding our attention 24/7, there seems to be less and less time to just stop and be.
With its roots in Welsh Celtic traditions, St. David’s Episcopal Church offers a chance for people to carve out a little peace and reconnect with the spiritual harmony that surrounds them.
At precisely 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month, the church welcomes anyone interested to come, sit and enjoy a Sacred Music Gathering. The next event will be Feb. 17.
On a recent Sunday, about 20 people filed into the sanctuary a little before 5 o’clock, sprinkling around the pews. Candlelight filled and surrounded the altar, while the late afternoon sun streamed in through the stained glass lining the side walls.
Just after the final hour marker of the Westminster chimes, the Rev. Vickie McDonald, priest-in-charge, stood before the altar to welcome those in attendance.
“I speak I think on behalf of all of our people at St. David’s,” she said, “wishing you peace, and hoping you to find that which you seek.”
The silence that followed yielded to a light Celtic harp, easing the mind and heart into a tranquil warmth. Airy, haunting flute joined in to broaden the experience, leading the listener deeper into that sacred, timeless space.
After about 25 minutes, the Celtic notes came to a close, punctuated with five profound minutes of pure silence.
As the sun dipped ever deeper, the shadows lengthened in the sanctuary, bringing the visual focus forward, to the intricate, yet humble Celtic cross atop the wall behind the altar, and the flickering white candlelight there — the only lights in the room.
Slowly, Gregorian chant brought music back into play, beginning with light feminine voices, then building to include men’s and then mixed pieces — vocals alone forming the music.
The simple harp, flute and chant offerings and slowly shifting light, along with the intervening, meditative silences, created an atmosphere nearly impossible to find in our homes, businesses and even most churches these days.
No cellphones ringing. No street noises. No blaring commercials. No chatter. Barely even a light cough.
As the chant came to a close, McDonald, who’d been sitting quietly in the back, stood once more to address the gathering.
Her parting gesture was a simple Celtic blessing: “May the light be on you, within and without.”
And then the group departed, maintaining the stillness of the now nearly dark space, just a few moments longer.
“I just had recognized that there’s a need in the community for peace and quiet,” McDonald shared afterward, noting about half the group were church members, and about half community visitors.
She said the gathering — not a service, mind, but just that — has grown each of the months since it began in September. McDonald would like to grow the experience some as well, blending some American Indian and other spiritual music in with the Celtic pieces and Gregorian chant.
Most importantly, though, is just giving folks a place to unplug, pause, and find what they need in the stillness.
“As word gets out in the community,” McDonald noted, “I think peace and quiet is attractive to people.”
