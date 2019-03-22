Put on Your White Garments

Are you fashion conscious?
Some people always want to look their best. They want to wear the right labels and dress to impress.
For the child of God however, we need to be more concerned with how we are dressed before God. The Bible talks about being dressed in white garments as our appropriate attire.
The white garments of jubilation are referred to in Ecclesiastes 9:8: “Let your garments always be white, and let your head lack no oil.”
Solomon was referring to those special times of weddings, reunions and feast days when people in his day would bring out their white clothing for that special occasion. White was the symbol of joy. Solomon is encouraging us to enjoy every occasion.
The child of God needs to be clothed in the white garments of joy. “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!” (Phil. 4:4).
The white garments of justification are the only fitting clothing that we can wear as we stand before a Holy God. The filthy garments of our own righteousness will not suffice. We must put on the pure white garments of Christ’s righteousness by believing in Him. We give Him our sins and He gives us His righteousness.
The white garments of celebration are the clothing we will be given in order to worship our Holy God in Heaven. In numerous places in the book of Revelation the redeemed in heaven are referred to as wearing white garments.
Rev. 19:9 tells us: “And to her it was granted to be arrayed in fine linen, clean and bright, for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints”. Our white robes are the fitting attire of heaven. We will celebrate for all eternity and worship our God in our white garments.
Who are you wearing? Are you wearing the white garments of jubilation as you live every occasion with joy? Are you wearing the white garments of Christ’s righteousness and standing before God justified? Are you looking forward to wearing that white robe of celebration in heaven one day?
Take off that old tattered garment stained with sin and be clothed in white.
