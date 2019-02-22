Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s/St. Max Resale Shop, 7753 Toledo Blade Blvd., resale specials: Friday, 20 percent off housewares and small appliances. Saturday, ladies tops and sweaters $1 (excludes boutique), men’s slacks and sweaters $1 (excludes boutique) 20 percent off ladies and men’s jackets. Check out the dot specials throughout the shop ranging from 25 cents to $3. The shop is closed on Monday. Hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Dunnemans concert
Our Savior Lutheran Church of El Jobean will host a performance of The Dunnemans at 7 p.m. today at the El Jobean Community Center, 14344 Jamison Way, Port Charlotte. The Dunnemans have performed in our area in the past and have been loved everywhere they have shared their talents with the listeners who have been blessed by their music. There is no charge for the performance, but a free will offering will be taken for the Dunnemans.
Punches concert
Sunnybreeze Christian Fellowship, 11682 Welcome Ave., Arcadia will feature The Punches in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bruce and Bobette Punches, and their four children, come from Fredericton, Missouri. Their style is bluegrass Gospel. Each family member plays several different instruments. They have been performing nationwide at churches, festivals, fairs and special events. Cost is $10 at the door. For more information, call 863-494-3273.
Doo Wop Nite
The Episcopal Church Women of Church of the Good Shepherd will host a Doo Wop Nite from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 401 West Henry St., Punta Gorda. Highlighting this event will be “Dr. Shoo-Bop” (Dr. Ken Feder) as he sings the oldies from the 1950s and ’60s. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to the Animal Welfare League and other community outreach ministries. For tickets and more information, call 941-639-2757.
Country breakfast
Country breakfast at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday. Scrambled or fried eggs and sausage, or sausage gravy and biscuit, or quiche and fruit cup, served with pancakes, orange juice and coffee or tea. Cost is $6 for adults, kids eat for free.
Tea, fashions
St. Charles Borromeo Women’s Council will hold a Tea Party and Fashion Show at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Adults $25, under 15 $10, and under 5 free. Includes lunch and tea. There will be a reverse auction and a best hat contest. Buy tickets at the parish office, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, or call Dorothy at 941-286-6340.
Scout pancakes
A Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will be 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, omelet bar, variety of sides, beverage. Proceeds help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp. Tickets are $10 available from Larry Davis, 770-869-5618, the church office, or at the door. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Trash, treasure
Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Road, Punta Gorda has Trash and Treasure Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Breakfast served 8-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Call 941-637-1717.
Sarasota Sax
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series presents the Sarasota Saxophone Orchestra in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St., at 3 p.m. Sunday. Area professional, semi-professional, and top student musicians will treat the audience to exciting music ranging from classical to jazz. For more information see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours. A freewill offering will be collected.
For religious briefs, contact Sherrie Dennis at 941-206-1127 or sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
Healing Hearts
The Healing Hearts Group meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. The group meets to offer fellowship and friendship for those who are lonely and single. Supported by The North Port Community United Church of Christ, all ages and faiths are invited. Call 941-423-3031.
Dinner & Message
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor St., Punta Gorda will host a “Dinner and A Message” live vegetarian performing arts cooking show, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This free event will be presented by Chef Mark Anthony. A free-will offering will be taken to help support this ministry. For more information, call 941-575-2146.
Ladies Tea
Rotonda West Community Church, 501 Rotonda Blvd.W., will host a ladies tea at noon on Feb. 27. All are invited for some “Beachy Fun.” Lots of fun, fellowship, and good food. Many door prizes and a silent auction including two-nights at Gasparilla Inn, limo service to the airport, restaurant gift cards, and many other great items. Tickets are $15. Call 941-297-2100.
Flea market
Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will host its annual flea market March 1-2. Hours are 4-6 p.m. March 1 with a $2 entrance for prime shopping, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 with hourly specials. Lunch will be available. All proceeds benefit local and national missions. Call 517-438-0140.
Casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. Cost of $25 covers bus fare and tip for the driver. Bus leaves Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m., returns at 6 p.m. Complimentary water and treats on the bus. Proceeds benefit various charities. Call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Pancake Breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. March 2. Cost is $5. Children 6 and under, and those over 90 eat free; ages 7-12, $2. All the pancakes one can eat plus scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. Call 941-625-4356.
Garage sale
The Youth Group of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s annual Garage Sale is 8 a.m. to noon on March 2 in the church fellowship hall, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Proceeds support the youth group. Contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
Rummage Sale
The Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Women will hold its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon March 2 in the church great hall, 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Sale includes books, games, toys, baked goods, kitchen items, clothing, electrical supplies, linens, holiday items, home goods and outside space and lanai items. Proceeds will help support community ministry programs.
Tribute Quartet
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St, Punta Gorda, winter concert series continues March 1, with The Tribute Quartet at 2 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1:15 p.m. hymn sing. Tribute will also sing the same night at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. A love offering will be received for the group. No tickets are required and seating is limited.
Just Neighbors
Just Neighbors meets at 6 p.m. March 5 at St. David’s Church hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Guest speaker is Charles Denton, from Family Promise of South Sarasota County, which works with families with children who have become homeless. Just Neighbors is an ecumenical ministry comprised of representatives from organizations, churches, and individuals that work together to bring awareness of the problems for the low income families and homeless in our community. Everyone is welcome and refreshments are available. For more information, call Pat Knox at 941-276-6720
Yard, bake sale
Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will hold a yard and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 9. Lunch will be available. Large variety home goods, clothing, accessories and small furniture, and tools. Proceeds benefit the church operations.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Café Jubilee open
The Café is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall at 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. The Café provides a friendly atmosphere, conversation and sociability to alleviate loneliness, and can be a refuge from the heat, cold, and isolation. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
