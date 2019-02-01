Resale specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s/St. Max Resale Shop, at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., specials this week are Friday 20 percent off housewares, Saturday ladies tops and men’s pants are $1. Dot specials from 25 cents to $3. The next Monthly Mega Sale will be Feb. 8-9. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Proceeds buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Pig Pickin’
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road (S.R. 776), in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, will host its sixth annual Pig Pickin’ Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. The Crafty Ladies and other members of GCUMC will have hand-made crafts available for purchase. $10 for pulled pork plus baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, bun, sauce. Barbecued chicken is an option but must be pre-ordered. Dine-in, or use the EZ-Drive-Thru to pick up take-outs. Tickets are available from the office, open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church at 941-697-1747 or email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
The Kramers
Today, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will present The Kramers, a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering at 200 events per year. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. This is the second in the church’s annual free concerts series. A love offering will be received. Open seating (no tickets required). For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Tootsie Roll sale
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will kick off its annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser drive today and Saturday at Publix in Charlotte Harbor, Walmart and Winn-Dixie on Kings Highway. All monies collected during the fundraiser stay in Charlotte County to help all youth and adults with special needs. If you happen to be in any of the fundraising areas, please find it in your heart to help those individuals in our county who need our support.
Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, winter concert series will present the following groups in concert. Starting today, The Hyssongs will be at the church for a 7 p.m. concert. Singing and playing instruments. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a hymn sing at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 8 brings The Mark Trammell Quartet doing a 2 p.m. and a 7 p.m. concert. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. concert, followed by a 1:15 p.m. hymn sing, the doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert, followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. Feb. 15 will bring Brian Free and Assurance for a 7 p.m. concert. Brian has won numerous awards for his awesome tenor voice and has sung with some of the top southern gospel groups in the country. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. No tickets are required and a love offering will be received. For more information, call 941-628-9789.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Cost is $5. Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; and those over 90 eat free. All the pancakes one can eat plus scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Rummage sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, in Punta Gorda will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road. Items include household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. Please no pets. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is Feb. 9.
New Paradigm gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy. Tickets are $65. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Theater Troupe
The Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers Theater Comedy Troupe will perform after a stuffed chicken breast, cheese potatoes, green beans, and strawberry shortcake dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. They are a contemporary, insightful and hilarious group, offering a night of delightful laughter. Tickets for events and dinner are $15 each. This fundraiser is for the benefit of the ongoing missions of the church in the community of North Port. For more information or to reserve tickets, call Terry at 941-426-5580.
Blood drive
The Florida Blood Centers will collect blood from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. There is a critical need for all types of blood to help replenish the blood supply used during the holiday season. Participants will receive a free long sleeve T-shirt as well as a wellness checkup. For more information, call 941-639-0001 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
ECK service
Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A guest panel will speak on “Creating Blessings from Hardships.” The public is invited. For more information, call 941-766-0637.
Class offered
Beginning Sunday, North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have an adult Sunday School class: “Where is God in the midst of Tragedy and Suffering?” This four-week session will be led by Rev. Attila from 8:15-9:15 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Call Terry at 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Grief Share
Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at Grief Share. This is a 13-week seminar/support group beginning Feb. 5-April 30 at Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd. Port Charlotte. For more information and to register, contact Sandy at 941-625-8660.
Just Neighbors
Just Neighbors is an ministry comprised of representatives from organizations, churches and individuals that work together to bring awareness of problems for the low-income families and homeless in our community. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the church hall, 401 S. Broadway. The next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 5. Guest speaker is from the Englewood Lion’s Club. For more information, call Pat Knox 941 276-6720.
Rummage sale
The Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Punta Gorda, will hold a rummage and bake sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 9. Sponsored by the LVWM Ladies Parish Guild and the Thrivent Financial, the event will support the Parish Guild’s worthy charities. For more information, call 941-627-6060.
Flea market
Hope Lutheran Church and the Women of Hope will hold its annual flea market on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church, 14200 Hopewell Ave, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). There will be many crafts, books, “A little bit better boutique”, electronics, bake sale, lunch items, clothes and all kinds of “Treasures” for sale. For more information, contact Larry and Barbara at 941-421-0182.
Missions festival
Grace Presbyterian Church, 10548 S.W.County Road, Lake Suzy, will celebrate its annual Missions Festival, Feb. 9-10. The theme is “Praying the Heart of God for the Nations.” Speaker will be the Rev. Ken Matlack, missionary with Mission to the World will lead a Global Initiative to mobilizing Intercessory Prayer. He and his wife, Tammie will share at breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9. At 9:15 a.m. Feb. 10 at Adult Sunday School, Dr. Carla Stevens, Educational Consultant with MTW will share how Christian and home schools are applying God’s principles in teaching. Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. A banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 941-743-7971.
Breakfast planned
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include all you can eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $6 and children 12 and under are $3. Public is invited.
Huge rummage sale
The 33rd Annual Huge Rummage Sale will be held Feb. 14-16 in the Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Just about everything imaginable fills the gymnasium-sized hall, inside and out. Pay a $5 “Shop Early Admission Fee” Thursday only at the “Early Bird” presale, Feb. 14 from 3-6 p.m. Admission is free Friday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For more information, visit www.englewoodumc.net, or call Paul at 941-451-4611.
Gourmet pasta
The Knights of Columbus, Father Stanley S. Kromer Council 1153, will have a Gourmet Pasta dinner from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at St. Raphael Catholic Parish Center, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood. Early ticket price is $9, $10 at the door. Get tickets from Knights of Columbus at the church Feb. 9-10, or at the church office through noon Feb. 15. For more information, call Jim Powell at 941-474-3520.
Clothing drive
Fabulous Finds and Crappy Clothing Drive for Charlotte County Homeless Coalition! Start cleaning out the closets and bring in your gently used or new items to the 4th Annual Clothing and Stuff Drive held by Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Drop your items off between Feb. 15-18. All items go to support the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Also, know that “crappy clothes” are clothes that are ruined and can be collected for scrap to be used in the “pay-per-pound” collection to help with funds for the Coalition.
Luncheon, auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The Auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating it’s 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
Lecture series
Join community residence, leaders and students for a 4-week lecture series as Judge Peter Bell explains the Christian Heritage of America through the eyes of our country’s Founding Fathers. Lectures will be held from noon to 4 p.m. beginning Feb. 16. at First United Methodist Church Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $10 per lecture or $30 for all four. Student tickets are half price. Visit www.whatis1st.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
Walk for the Poor
Charlotte County St. Vincent de Paul District Council 10th annual Walk for The Poor, Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Come and walk with us or simply cheer us on. For more information, to register or donate, call 941-268-9678; or visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Trash & Treasure
San Antonio Catholic Church is having its annual Trash & Treasure Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 in the Ministry Center at 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens & bedding, sporting goods and a generous assortment of handy man’s tools and supplies will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
German Congregations
The Annual Meeting of all German Congregations in Florida will be from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Lunch will be provided. Call 941-426-5580 to register. Contact Pastor Attila, npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Jewish Food Festival
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and flea market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. There is no entrance fee and the community is invited. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard. For more information, call weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
Tea Party
St. Charles Borromeo Women’s Council will hold a Tea Party and Fashion Show at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Adults $25, under 15 $10, and under 5 free. This includes lunch and tea. There will be Chinese auction and a best hat contest. Tickets can be purchased at the parish office 21505 Augusta Ave. Port Charlotte or call Dorothy for information and tickets at 941-286-6340.
Pancake breakfast
A Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will be 7:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove Area). The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, an omelet bar, a variety of sides and a beverage. All proceeds help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp. Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased in advance from Larry Davis, 770-869-5618, or from the church office during the week, or at the door. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. Cost of $25 covers round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a drawing will be available. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first-come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Free dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
