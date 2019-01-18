Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will feature the national group The Perrys. They will be at Peace River today for concerts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert. The last concert for January will be The Jim Brady Trio. This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15 p.m., followed by the group at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert the doors open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Kirkin ‘O’ The Tartan
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, invites the public for a special service at 11 a.m. Sunday to celebrate the Kirkin O’ The Tartan. While this service celebrates Scotland and Scottish heritage, it is truly a Scottish-American custom. The Kirkin O’ The Tartan services as a remembrance of the liberties and religious freedom Scots fought to preserve, including their influence on freedoms shared by all Americans. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
KofC breakfast
Members of the community are invited to enjoy a full breakfast sponsored by the Ponce de Leon Council 8074 of the Knights of Columbus from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Fare includes scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, sausage patty, biscuits and gravy, home fries, regular and decaf coffee, and orange juice. There are free seconds on pancakes. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children under ten. All proceeds will be given to Catholic Charities.
Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s/St. Max Resale Shop’s 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, specials this week are 20 percent off housewares department six on Friday. On Saturday, ladies tops are $1, and 20 percent off ladies and men’s long pants. Check out the dot specials throughout the shop ranging from 25 cents to $3. Shop early for the best bargains. The shop is closed on Monday. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Grief Share
Edgewater United Methodist Church will have a one-night Grief Share session for those that have lost a spouse. It is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-8660.
Spaghetti dinner
Enjoy a dinner of spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a beverage from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $10 per person (children younger than 12 eat for free) and it’s all you can eat. Proceeds go to the local charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 7672. Tickets will be available for sale at the door.
Healing Hearts
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, is supporting the formation of a new group called “Healing Hearts” for those who are lonely as a result of divorce or the passing of a spouse and would like to meet others. The group will meet monthly at The Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, for conversation and a meal at 5 p.m. The next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 24. For more information, call Erica at 941-423-3031 or Terry at the church office 941-426-5580.
Ministry fundraiser
Jesus Loves You Ministry will hold its fundraiser “I’d Rather Have Jesus” featuring Gospel doo-wop singer Santos, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at First United Methodist Church, Bryant Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other Christian artists from SW Florida including Mary Barndt, Pastor Tim and Becca Davis, Amanda Evangelista and others. For more information, call 941-661-8117.
Rummage sale
Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida, 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25-26. For more information, call the office at 941-828-1910.
Re-Creation
Our Savior Lutheran Church of El JoBean will host a performance by Re-Creation from Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the El Jobean Community Building, 14344 Jamison Way. There will be a free-will offering collected for the Re-Creation performance. This is the first of six monthly community concerts sponsored by Our Savior Lutheran Church. This first concert is special. The group has been in existence for almost 30 years and is also sponsored by the Florida Elks Association. Re-Creation is an outstanding group of young men and women who donate their time for anywhere from one to three years to perform all over the country for no money except getting room and board. For more information, visit www.re-creationusa.org www.facebook.com/ReCreationUsa/
German service
The All-German language worship service will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, at 3 p.m. Jan. 26. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates and Dr. Charles Wolfe provides the organ and piano accompaniment. A potluck supper will be held following the service to have conversation and fellowship with each other. For more information call 426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcucc pastor@frontier.com.
Bible study
New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, will host Dr. Roy Saint on Jan. 26 and 27 for a Bible study titled “Living as Strangers in a Secular World.” The study is free and open to the public. Saturday we will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughuts. Lunch will be provided. It will conclude at 4:15 p.m. A workbook will be provided for all registered attenders. Sunday, Dr. Saint will conclude the study during our morning worship service at 11 a.m. A kickoff covered dish dinner will be held on Jan. 25 followed by a free concert by Forgiven at 7:30 p.m. The dinner and concert are also open to the public. For more information, or to register call 941-474-7647
Goldtones perform
The Goldtones Doo-Wop group will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Known for their tight street-corner harmonies, the Goldtones are reminiscent of those great oldies groups of the ’50s, ’60s and Motown. Tickets are $17 and are available online at: brownpapertickets.com or call 800-838-3006. Tickets are also on sale in person at a $2 discount at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Missions concert
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series and Missions Committee will present notable Nashville artists Dave and Daphne at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., to benefit missions. This wholesome and dynamic duo’s rich repertoire ranges from gospel to pop, classic country to Broadway, blues to jazz. Dave Salyer was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years. Daphne Anderson can sing anything from Patsy Cline to Etta James. The $10 tickets are available online at www.englewood umc.net, at the church office weekdays, or at the door. For information visit the church website or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
High tea, fashions
Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will hold its annual High Tea and Fashion Show at noon Jan. 31, in the fellowship hall. Hats are optional, but add to the festivities. Tea sandwiches, scones, petit fours, fruit and a wide variety of teas will be served. All seats will be reserved so you will be seated with your party. Charities this year will be FISH and Meals on Wheels. Donation $20. For reservations, call the church at 941-474-9579 or Ethel Wheeker at 941-475-4245.
Pig Pickin’
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road (S.R. 776), in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, will host its sixth annual Pig Pickin’ Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 1. The Crafty Ladies and other members of GCUMC will have their hand-made crafts available for purchase. After your shopping is complete, $10 will get you a generous portion of pulled pork plus baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, bun, and sauce on the side. You can dine-in, or use the EZ-Drive-Thru to pick up take-outs. Tickets are available from anyone who attends Gulf Cove UMC or from the office. The office is open Monday—Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church at 941-697-1747 or email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
The Kramers
On Friday, Feb. 1, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will present the Kramers, a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering at 200 events per year. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. This is the second in the church’s annual free concerts series. A love offering will be received. Open seating (no tickets required). For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Tootsie Roll fundraiser
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will kick off its annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser drive stating Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at Publix in Charlotte Harbor and Walmart and Winn-Dixie on Kings Highway. All monies collected during the fundraiser stay in Charlotte County to help all youth and adults with special needs. If you happen to be in any of the fundraising areas, please find it in your heart to help those individuals in our county who need our support.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $5 per person. Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; and those over 90 eat free. All the pancakes one can eat plus scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
St. Vincent Rummage Sale planned
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, in Punta Gorda will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 2, at its distribution center at 25200 Airport Road, on the northeast corner of Taylor and Airport Roads. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. Please no pets. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is Feb. 9.
New Paradigm gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening agenda will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy. The silent auction will include great items donated by local businesses and the live auction will feature a Carnival Cruise to the Caribbean, three condo getaways on Manasota Key, and an amazing piece of jewelry. Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Theater Troupe
The Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers Theater Comedy Troupe will perform after a stuffed chicken breast, cheese potatoes, green beans, and strawberry shortcake dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. They are a contemporary, insightful and hilarious group, offering a night of delightful laughter. Tickets for events and dinner are $15 each. This fundraiser is for the benefit of the ongoing missions of the church in the community of North Port. For more information or to reserve tickets, call Terry at 941-426-5580.
Walk for the Poor
Charlotte County St. Vincent de Paul District Council 10th annual Walk for The Poor, Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Come and walk with us or simply cheer us on. For more information, to register or donate, call 941-268-9678; or visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Trash & Treasure
San Antonio Catholic Church is having its annual Trash & Treasure Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 16, in the Ministry Center at 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens & bedding, sporting goods and a generous assortment of handy man’s tools and supplies will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Free weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.