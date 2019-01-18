At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30, the Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series and Missions Committee present notable Nashville artists Dave and Daphne in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St, to benefit missions here and abroad. This wholesome and dynamic duo’s rich repertoire ranges from gospel to pop, classic country to Broadway, blues to jazz. Dave Salyer was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years. Daphne Anderson can sing anything from Patsy Cline to Etta James. Be delighted by both while supporting humanitarian causes. The $10 tickets are available online at www.englewoodumc.net, at the church office weekdays, or at the door. Call 474-5588 during office hours.