Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, winter concert series will present Brian Free and Assurance for a 7 p.m. concert. Brian has won numerous awards for his awesome tenor voice and has sung with some of the top southern gospel groups in the country. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. No tickets are required and a love offering will be received. For more information, call 941-628-9789.
All Faith’s Food Truck
The All Faith’s Food truck will be at St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. If you are in need of food assistance, all that is needed is a photo ID showing you live in Englewood. If you do not have an up-to-date ID, bring a bill showing your address. Please bring a box or large carrier as you will receive canned goods, pasta, fruits, vegetables and meat. For more information, call Pat Knox at 941 276-6720.
Huge sale
Englewood United Methodist Church’s Huge Rummage Sale is today and Saturday at 700 E. Dearborn St. Just about everything imaginable fills the gymnasium-sized hall, inside and out. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For more information, visit www.englewoodumc.net, or call Paul at 941-451-4611.
Resale specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s-St. Max Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte Specials are: today Let’s Cook, 20 percent off housewares; Saturday, Dress Up, ladies and men’s clothing $1 (excludes boutique), 20 percent off storewide for President’s Day. Daily specials are listed on Facebook.Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Clothing drive
Fabulous Finds and Crappy Clothing Drive for Charlotte County Homeless Coalition! Start cleaning out the closets and bring in your gently used or new items to the 4th Annual Clothing and Stuff Drive held by Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Drop your items off Feb. 15-18. All items go to support the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Also, know that “crappy clothes” are clothes that are ruined and can be collected for scrap to be used in the “pay per pound” collection to help with funds for the Coalition.
Bach concert
Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 300 Gilchrist Ave., Boca Grande, will host a Bach organ concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 16. Enjoy an afternoon of musical selections by renowned composer Johann Sebastian Bach, performed on the organ in the sanctuary by Dr. Wojciech Wojtasiewica. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will be held immediately following the concert.
P.E.O. luncheon
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating it’s 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is today, Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
Lecture series
Join community residence, leaders and students for a 4-week lecture series as Judge Peter Bell explains the Christian Heritage of America through the eyes of our country’s Founding Fathers. Lectures will be held from noon to 4 p.m. beginning Feb. 16. at First United Methodist Church Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $10 per lecture or $30 for all four. Student tickets are half price. Visit www.whatis1st.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Walk for the Poor
Charlotte County St. Vincent de Paul District Council 10th annual Walk for The Poor is Saturday at the Laishley Park Pavilion, Punta Gorda. Come and walk or simply cheer us on. For more information, to register or donate, call 941-268-9678; or visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Trash & Treasure
San Antonio Catholic Church’s Trash & Treasure Extravaganza is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, featuring a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens and bedding, sporting goods and tools. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Fellowship concerts
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda, will host singer/songwriter Jerry Salley in concert at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice, pastries and fruit will be served at the Fellowship Hospitality Café at 9:45 a.m. Family band Link Union will perform at 5:30 p.m. Free childcare is available. For more information call 941- 475-7447 or log on at fcenglewood.com.
Jewish Food Fest
The Jewish Congregation of Venice’s 25th annual Food Festival and flea market is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. There’s no entrance fee and the community is invited. Piled high corned beef and pastrami sandwiches will be on sale plus homemade Jewish specialties and baked goods, a flea market, entertainment, vendor booths. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard. For more information, call weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
Friendship Sunday
Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood’s annual Friendship Sunday is Feb. 17. Worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by a delicious homemade brunch at 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “Circle of Friends.” Please RSVP to 941-474-1989.
Germans meet
The Annual Meeting of all German Congregations in Florida will meet from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Lunch provided. Call 941-426-5580 to register. Contact Pastor Attila, npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Children’s Choir
Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host the WATOTO Children’s Choir from Uguanda at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. The world-renowned children’s choir will be performing their brand new album, “We Will Go.” No tickets are necessary and a free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 941-627-6352.
St. Francis sale
The Women’s Guild of St. Francis’s Thrifty Treasures & Boutique Sale is coming up. Donations will be accepted at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21. Early Bird sale is 3-6 p.m. Feb. 21, with a $3 entrance fee. Regular sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23.
Dunnemans concert
Our Savior Lutheran Church of El Jobean will host a performance of The Dunnemans at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the El Jobean Community Center, 14344 Jamison Way, Port Charlotte. The Dunnemans have performed in our area in the past and have been loved everywhere they have shared their talents with the listeners who have been blessed by their music. There is no charge for the performance, but a free will offering will be taken for the Dunnemans.
Punches concert
Sunnybreeze Christian Fellowship, 11682 Welcome Ave., Arcadia will feature The Punches in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Bruce and Bobette Punches, and their four children, come from Fredericton, Missouri. Their style is bluegrass Gospel. Each family member plays several different instruments. They have been performing nationwide at churches, festivals, fairs and special events. Cost is $10 at the door. For more information, call 863-494-3273.
Doo Wop Nite
The Episcopal Church Women of Church of the Good Shepherd will host a Doo Wop Nite from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23, at the church, 401 West Henry St., Punta Gorda. Highlighting this event will be “Dr. Shoo-Bop” (Dr. Ken Feder) as he sings the oldies from the 1950s and ’60s. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to the Animal Welfare League and other community outreach ministries. For tickets and more information, call 941-639-2757.
Tea, fashions
St. Charles Borromeo Women’s Council will hold a Tea Party and Fashion Show at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Adults $25, under 15 $10, and under 5 free. This includes lunch and tea. There will be a reverse auction and a best hat contest. Tickets can be purchased at the parish office, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, or call Dorothy for information and tickets at 941-286-6340.
Scout pancakes
A Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will be 7:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, omelet bar, variety of sides, beverage. All proceeds will be used to help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance from Larry Davis, 770-869-5618, or from the church office during the week, or at the door. For more information, contact Larry at the above number, or the church at 941-697-1747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.