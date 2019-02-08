Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, winter concert series will present the following groups in concert. Today brings The Mark Trammell Quartet doing a 2 p.m. and a 7 p.m. concert. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. concert, followed by a 1:15 p.m. hymn sing, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert, followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. Feb. 15 will bring Brian Free and Assurance for a 7 p.m. concert. Brian has won numerous awards for his awesome tenor voice and has sung with some of the top southern gospel groups in the country. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. No tickets are required and a love offering will be received. For more information, call 941-628-9789.
Rummage sale
The Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Punta Gorda, will hold a rummage and bake sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Sponsored by the LVWM Ladies Parish Guild and the Thrivent Financial, the event will support the Parish Guild’s worthy charities. For more information, call 941-627-6060.
Compost workshop
The Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, will have a free 2-hour Compost Workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the church in the back gardens. Learn why making soil is one of the most important skills that can be learned and shared today, how to set up your first soil site, making soil, trouble shooting your compost and creating community by sharing skills. For more information, call 941-743-5335.
Flea market
Hope Lutheran Church and the Women of Hope will hold its annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). There will be many crafts, books, “A little bit better boutique,” electronics, bake sale, lunch items, clothes and all kinds of “Treasures” for sale. For more information, contact Larry and Barbara at 941-421-0182.
Missions festival
Grace Presbyterian Church, 10548 S.W.County Road, Lake Suzy, will celebrate its annual Missions Festival, on Saturday and Sunday. The theme is “Praying the Heart of God for the Nations.” Speaker will be the Rev. Ken Matlack, missionary with Mission to the World will lead a Global Initiative to mobilizing Intercessory Prayer. He and his wife, Tammie will share at breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At 9:15 a.m. Sunday at Adult Sunday School, Dr. Carla Stevens, Educational Consultant with MTW will share how Christian and home schools are applying God’s principles in teaching. Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. A banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 941-743-7971.
Breakfast planned
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include all you can eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $6 and children 12 and under are $3. Public is invited.
Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s /St. Max Resale Shop’s Monthly Mega Sale is today and Saturday. For this sale the shop is featuring 50 percent off all departments, all clothing $1, ladies shoes $2 and ladies and men’s boutique 50 percent off. The shop is closed on Monday. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
33rd Annual Rummage Sale
The 33rd Annual Huge Rummage Sale will be held Feb. 14-16 in the Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Just about everything imaginable fills the gymnasium-sized hall, inside and out. Pay a $5 “Shop Early Admission Fee” Thursday only at the “Early Bird” pre-sale, Feb. 14 from 3-6 p.m. Admission is free Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For more information, visit www.englewoodumc.net, or call Paul at 941-451-4611.
Clothing drive
Fabulous Finds and Crappy Clothing Drive for Charlotte County Homeless Coalition! Start cleaning out the closets and bring in your gently used or new items to the 4th Annual Clothing and Stuff Drive held by Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Drop your items off between Feb. 15-18. All items go to support the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Also, know that “crappy clothes” are clothes that are ruined and can be collected for scrap to be used in the “pay per pound” collection to help with funds for the Coalition.
Bach concert
Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 300 Gilchrist Ave., Boca Grande, will host a Bach organ concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 16. Enjoy an afternoon of musical selections by renowned composer Johann Sebastian Bach, performed on the organ in the sanctuary by Dr. Wojciech Wojtasiewica. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will be held immediately following the concert.
P.E.O. luncheon
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating it’s 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
Lecture series
Join community residence, leaders and students for a 4-week lecture series as Judge Peter Bell explains the Christian Heritage of America through the eyes of our country’s Founding Fathers. Lectures will be held from noon to 4 p.m. beginning Feb. 16. at First United Methodist Church Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $10 per lecture or $30 for all four. Student tickets are half price. Visit www.whatis1st.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Walk for the Poor
Charlotte County St. Vincent de Paul District Council 10th annual Walk for The Poor is Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Come and walk with us or simply cheer us on. For more information, to register or donate, call 941-268-9678; or visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Trash & Treasure
San Antonio Catholic Church is having its annual Trash & Treasure Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 in the Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens & bedding, sporting goods and a generous assortment of handy man’s tools and supplies will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Jewish Food Festival
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and flea market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. There is no entrance fee and the community is invited. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard. For more information, call weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
‘Friendship Sunday’
Christ Lutheran Church, 701 North Indiana Ave., Englewood will host its annual “Friendship Sunday” with a free brunch at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17. Worship will be followed by a delicious homemade brunch at 10:30 am. This year’s theme is “Circle of Friends.” Please RSVP to 941-474-1989.
Annual meeting t o be held
The Annual Meeting of all German Congregations in Florida will meet from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Lunch will be provided. Call 941-426-5580 to register. Contact Pastor Attila, npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
St. Francis sale
The Women’s Guild of St. Francis is holding its Thrifty Treasures & Boutique Sale. Donations will be accepted at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21. The “Early Bird” sale will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21, with a $3 entrance fee. You can shop the “Early Bird” sale and visit our Boutique Room for top name, new and unique items. The regular sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
Doo Wop Nite
The Episcopal Church Women of Church of the Good Shepherd will host a Doo Wop” Nite from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23, at the church, 401 West Henry St., Punta Gorda. Highlighting this event will be “Dr. Shoo-Bop” (Dr. Ken Feder) as he sings the oldies from the 1950s and ‘60s. An extensive array of hot and cold hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to the Animal Welfare League and other community outreach ministries. For tickets and more information, call 941-639-2757.
Tea and Fashions
St. Charles Borromeo Women’s Council will hold a Tea Party and Fashion Show at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Adults $25, under 15 $10, and under 5 free. This includes lunch and tea. There will be a reverse auction and a best hat contest. Tickets can be purchased at the parish office, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, or call Dorothy for information and tickets at 941-286-6340.
Boy Scout pancakes
A Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). The menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, an omelet bar, a variety of sides, and a beverage. All proceeds will be used to help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp. Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased in advance from Larry Davis, 770-869-5618, or from the church office during the week, or at the door. For more information, contact Larry at the above number, or the church at 941-697-1747.
‘Dinner & Message’
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor St., Punta Gorda will host a “Dinner and A Message” live vegetarian performing arts cooking show, at 6 p.m. Feb. 27. This free event will be presented by Chef Mark Anthony. A free-will offering will be taken to help support this ministry. For more information, call 941-575-2146.
Casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. Cost is $25, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and return around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first-come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Free weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
