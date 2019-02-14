Trash, treasure
Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Road, Punta Gorda has Trash and Treasure Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Donated items will be accepted from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18 — Feb. 21. (Please, no stuffed furniture.) Admission is free. Breakfast served 8-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Call 941-637-1717.
Sarasota Sax
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series presents the Sarasota Saxophone Orchestra in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St., at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Area professional, semi-professional, and top student musicians will treat the audience to exciting music ranging from classical to jazz. For more information see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours. A freewill offering will be collected.
Dinner & Message
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor St., Punta Gorda will host a “Dinner and A Message” live vegetarian performing arts cooking show, at 6 p.m. Feb. 27. This free event will be presented by Chef Mark Anthony. A free-will offering will be taken to help support this ministry. For more information, call 941-575-2146.
Casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. Cost of $25 covers bus fare and tip for the driver. Bus leves Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Complimentary water and treats on the bus. Proceeds benefit various charities. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Garage sale
The Youth Group of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s annual Garage Sale is 8 a.m. to noon on March 2 in the church fellowship hall, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Proceeds support the youth group. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org.
Rummage Sale
The Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Women will hold its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon on March 2 in the church great hall located at 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Items for sale include: books, games, toys, baked goods, kitchen items, clothing, electrical supplies, linens, holiday items, home goods and outside space and lanai items. Proceeds from the sale will help support the church ministry programs within the community.
Yard, bake sale
Trinity UMC, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, will hold a yard and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 9. Lunch will be available. Large variety home goods, clothing, accessories and small furniture, and tools. Proceeds benefit the church operations.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Free weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
