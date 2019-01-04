Resale specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s/St. Max Resale Shop’s specials are on Friday 20 percent off small appliances, Saturday ladies tops are $1, and 20 percent off ladies and men’s shoes. Check out the dot specials throughout the shop ranging from 25 cents to $3. The next Monthly Mega Sale will be Jan. 11-12. Shop early for the best bargains. The shop is closed Monday. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. St. Vincent de Paul’s Resale Shop/St. Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. and State Road 776, Port Charlotte. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Free concert
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will present a free concert featuring Doug Anderson at 7 p.m. today. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For much of his professional career, Doug Anderson sang with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, a contemporary Southern gospel quartet of which he is a founding member, but he left in 2015 to pursue a full-time solo career. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host a men’s pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. Includes all the pancakes you can eat, plus scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and tea, for $5. Kids under 6 and adults over 90 eat free. Kids ages 7-12, $2. A seminar will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. on the subject about early Christianity and Pompeii. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Grief share
If you have lost a loved one or know of someone who has and have concerns/questions, we invite you to join our GriefShare Program beginning Sunday and continuing weekly through March 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Contact Holy Trinity Lutheran office at 941-625-5262 with questions or sign up at griefshare.org.
Light, sound service
Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service, at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 812 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A guest speaker will talk on “Love, and Let God Love You.” The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 941-766-0637.”
Just Neighbors
Due to New Years holiday, Just Neighbors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in St. David’s Church hall. Just Neighbors is an ecumenical ministry comprised of representatives from organizations, churches, and individuals that work together to bring awareness of problems for our low-income families and the homeless. The goal is to network and share resources that might make a difference in the lives of those seeking help.
The speaker will be Cathy Duff, Crime Prevention Deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. She will be speaking on Active Shooter scenarios. Come early, have some refreshments and network with others in the community. For more information call Pat Knox at 941 276-6720.
Free dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning Jan. 10. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Card Party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be held Jan. 9. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Please make your reservations by calling 941-697-4899. Tickets are $7 which includes a hot lunch, playing time and door prizes. 50/50 tickets are also available. All are welcome to attend.
Grief seminar
The 4th Annual Grief Seminar, “God’s Grace Meets Our Pain” offering practical help in your time of loss, is being held at The North Port Community Church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12. Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. with lunch at noon. It is an interactive seminar/workshop led by the Rev. Attila Szemesi. Bring a small framed photo of your loved one and light a candle in their memory. To register call, 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com. There is no charge and all are invited.
Pancakes, blood drive
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive Jan. 13, during the pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from Oneblood will be at the church parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The delicious meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Cost is $6, children under 12 eat free. Proceeds continue to go to support our local charities.
Pipes & Drums
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series will present the Jacobites Pipes and Drums band at 2 p.m. Jan. 13. in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St. A freewill offering will be collected. The bagpipes and drums will be joined by guitars, keyboards, Highland Dancers, and featured soloist Qol Quartet soprano Johanna Fincher. The fun-loving and highly entertaining band shares music ranging from Celtic to country, calypso to rock, gospel to classical, and Americana to sing-along. For information see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours. Free nursery care for ages 3 and under only is available by arrangement with Children’s Ministries, extension 257, by Jan. 6.
Financial seminar
St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood is holding a free educational seminar entitled “Estate Planning Basics” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Kerry Hunter, Trust Business Development Officer at Englewood Bank & Trust, will present the seminar. Hunter, who has 17 years of client service and banking experience, will address the basic elements of an estate plan from a Trust officers’ perspective, including last will and testament, power of attorney, and health care directives. She will focus on the specifics and benefits of each document and the pitfalls to avoid. “The seminar will also include planning tools for avoiding probate, plus ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your assets,” she said.
Sponsored by the St. David’s Episcopal Church Women Group, the seminar will be held in Parish Hall at the church, 401 S. Broadway, behind Beall’s Outlet. Refreshments will be served. While the event is free and open to the public, reservations are recommended. Call St. David’s at 941-474-3140 to reserve a seat. Additional information is available at www.englewoodbank andtrust.com.
Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will start its winter concerts today with the family group, The Foresters. They come from Burton, Michigan, and this will be there second trip to Peace River. This concert starts at 7 p.m. with an old-fashioned hymn sing starting at 6:15 p.m. The next concert will feature the national group The Perrys. They will be at Peace River on Jan. 18 for a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. concert. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert. The last concert for January will be The Jim Brady Trio. This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15, followed by the group at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert the doors open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Fashion show
The Episcopal Women’s Group of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 401 W Henry St., Punta Gorda, will present its annual fashion show and luncheon on at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. This year the theme will be “Tropical Tranquility Trends” and will feature decorations, fashions and luncheon with desserts from the tropics. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased by Jan. 14 by calling the Church Office at 941-639-2757.
Ministry fundraiser
Jesus Loves You Ministry, Inc. will hold its fundraiser “I’d Rather Have Jesus” featuring Gospel doo-wop singer Santos, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at First United Methodist Church, Bryant Life Center 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other Christian artists from SW Florida including Mary Barndt, Pastor Tim and Becca Davis, Amanda Evangelista and others. For more information, call 941-661-8117.
High tea, fashions
Community Presbyterian Church, 405 South McCall Road, Englewood, will hold its annual High Tea and Fashion Show at noon Jan. 31, in the fellowship hall. Hats are optional, but add to the festivities. Tea sandwiches, scones, petit fours, fruit and a wide variety of teas will be served. All seats will be reserved so you will be seated with your party. Charities this year will be FISH and Meals on Wheels. Donation $20. For reservations, call the church at 941-474-9579 or Ethel Wheeker at 941-475-4245.”
Teach a Man to Fish Gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency.
The evening agenda will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy. The silent auction will include great items donated by local businesses and the live auction will feature a Carnival Cruise to the Caribbean, three condo getaways on Manasota Key, and an amazing piece of jewelry. Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
