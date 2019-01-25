Yard sale
Share The Blessings Ministry will hold a fundraiser yard sale at 113 Robina St., Port Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Household items, linens, home decor, clothing, shoes, jewelry, collectibles, toys, puzzles and men’s items will be available. Cash donations provide household and toiletry items for those in need in Charlotte County.
Ministry fundraiser
Jesus Loves You Ministry will hold its fundraiser “I’d Rather Have Jesus” featuring Gospel doo-wop singer Santos, at 7 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, Bryant Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other Christian artists from Southwest Florida including Mary Barndt, Pastor Tim and Becca Davis, Amanda Evangelista and others. For more information, call 941-661-8117.
Rummage sale
Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida, 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove), will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday. For more information, call the office at 941-828-1910.
Country breakfast
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E Dearborn St., will host a country breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Scrambled or fried eggs and sausage, or sausage, biscuit and gravy, or quiche and fruit cup. All served with pancakes, orange juice and coffee or tea. Cost is $6 for adults, and kids eat for free. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund.
Re-Creation
Our Savior Lutheran Church of El Jobean will host a performance by Re-Creation from Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the El Jobean Community Building, 14344 Jamison Way. There will be a free-will offering collected for the Re-Creation performance. This is the first of six monthly community concerts sponsored by Our Savior Lutheran Church. For more information, visit www.re-creationusa.org www.facebook.com/ReCreationUsa/
German service
The All-German language worship service will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates and Dr. Charles Wolfe provides the organ and piano accompaniment. A potluck supper will be held following the service to have conversation and fellowship with each other. For more information call 426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcucc pastor@frontier.com.
Bible study
New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, will host Dr. Roy Saint on Saturday and Sunday for a Bible study titled “Living as Strangers in a Secular World.” The study is free and open to the public. Saturday we will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughuts. Lunch will be provided. It will conclude at 4:15 p.m. A workbook will be provided for all registered attenders. Sunday, Dr. Saint will conclude the study during our morning worship service at 11 a.m. A kickoff covered dish dinner will be held on Jan. 25 followed by a free concert by Forgiven at 7:30 p.m. The dinner and concert are also open to the public. For more information, or to register call 941-474-7647.
Brown Family
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites the community to come and hear the Brown Family Singers in concert. They will be performing two free concerts at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. The Brown Family Singers have unbelievable harmonies blended in a bluegrass and Southern Gospel style. Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice and pastries will be served at Fellowship Hospitality Cafe at 9:45am and free childcare will also be available. For more information call 941-475-7447 or log on at fcenglewood.com.
Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan
Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road in Englewood, will hold its 14th annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan Service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The service honors the Scottish history and heritage of the Presbyterian Church and will include a procession of banners, blessing of the tartans, and bagpipe music. For more information, call 941-474-9579.
Goldtones perform
The Goldtones doo-wop group will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $17 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com or call 800-838-3006. Tickets are also on sale at a $2 discount at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Resale Shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s / St. Max Resale Shop’s specials are: today receive 20 percent off small appliances and Saturday ladies tops are $1 and 20 percent off coats and jackets, just in time for the cold weather. The shop is closed Monday. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul’s Resale Shop / St. Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Missions concert
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series and Missions Committee will present notable Nashville artists Dave and Daphne at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., to benefit missions. The $10 tickets are available at www.englewood umc.net, at the church office weekdays, or at the door. For information visit the church website or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
High tea, fashions
Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will hold its annual High Tea and Fashion Show at noon Jan. 31 in the fellowship hall. Hats are optional, but add to the festivities. Tea sandwiches, scones, petit fours, fruit and a wide variety of teas will be served. All seats will be reserved so you will be seated with your party. Charities this year will be FISH and Meals on Wheels. Donation $20. For reservations, call the church at 941-474-9579 or Ethel Wheeker at 941-475-4245.
What People Believe
The Lifelong Learning Institute has scheduled a four-session class beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, to study the major religions of the world for an understanding of how the peoples of the world think, value and how they act, like opening a window on what a person believes. The following religions, plus any others of interest to the class, will be covered: atheism and agnosticism, Buddhism, Christianity, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Shintoism, Sikhism. The class will be led by Bob Carlson, Assistant Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. Cost is $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. All LLI classes are held on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College on Airport Road in Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org and by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533.
Pig Pickin’
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road (S.R. 776), in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, will host its sixth annual Pig Pickin’ Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 1. The Crafty Ladies and other members of GCUMC will have their hand-made crafts available for purchase. $10 will get you pulled pork plus baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, bun, and sauce. Barbecued chicken is an option but must be pre-ordered. Dine-in, or use the EZ-Drive-Thru to pick up take-outs. Tickets are available from the office, open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church at 941-697-1747 or email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
The Kramers
On Friday, Feb. 1, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will present The Kramers, a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering at 200 events per year. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. This is the second in the church’s annual free concerts series. A love offering will be received. Open seating (no tickets required). For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Tootsie Roll sale
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will kick off its annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser drive stating Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at Publix in Charlotte Harbor and Walmart and Winn-Dixie on Kings Highway. All monies collected during the fundraiser stay in Charlotte County to help all youth and adults with special needs. If you happen to be in any of the fundraising areas, please find it in your heart to help those individuals in our county who need our support.
Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, winter concert series will present the following groups in concert. Starting on Feb. 1, The Hyssongs will be at the church for a 7 p.m. concert. Singing and playing instruments. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a hymn sing at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 8 brings The Mark Trammell Quartet doing a 2 p.m. and a 7 p.m. concert. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. concert, followed by a 1:15 p.m. hymn sing, the doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert, followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. Feb. 15 will bring Brian Free and Assurance for a 7 p.m. concert. Brian has won numerous awards for his awesome tenor voice and has sung with some of the top southern gospel groups in the country. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6:15 p.m. hymn sing. No tickets are required and a love offering will be received. For more information, call 941-628-9789.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $5 . Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; and those over 90 eat free. All the pancakes one can eat plus scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
Rummage sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, in Punta Gorda will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 2, at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. Please no pets. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is Feb. 9.
New Paradigm gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy. Tickets are $65. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Theater Troupe
The Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers Theater Comedy Troupe will perform after a stuffed chicken breast, cheese potatoes, green beans, and strawberry shortcake dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. They are a contemporary, insightful and hilarious group, offering a night of delightful laughter. Tickets for events and dinner are $15 each. This fundraiser is for the benefit of the ongoing missions of the church in the community of North Port. For more information or to reserve tickets, call Terry at 941-426-5580.
Blood drive
The Florida Blood Centers will collect blood from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3, at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. There is a critical need for all types of blood to help replenish the blood supply used during the holiday season. Participants will receive a free long sleeve T-shirt as well as a wellness checkup. For more information, call 941-639-0001 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Rummage sale
The Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Punta Gorda, will hold a rummage and bake sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 9. Sponsored by the LVWM Ladies Parish Guild and the Thrivent Financial, the event will support the Parish Guild’s worthy charities. For more information, call 941-627-6060.
Flea market
Hope Lutheran Church and the Women of Hope will hold its annual flea market on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9, at Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). There will be many crafts, books, “A little bit better boutique”, electronics, bake sale, lunch items, clothes and all kinds of “Treasures” for sale. For more information, contact Larry and Barbara at 941-421-0182.
Missions festival
Grace Presbyterian Church, 10548 S.W.County Road, Lake Suzy, will celebrate its annual Missions Festival, Feb. 9 and 10. The theme is “Praying the Heart of God for the Nations.” Speaker will be the Rev. Ken Matlack, missionary with Mission to the World will lead a Global Initiative to mobilizing Intercessory Prayer. He and his wife, Tammie will share at breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 9. At 9:15 a.m. Feb. 10 at Adult Sunday School, Dr. Carla Stevens, Educational Consultant with MTW will share how Christian and home schools are applying God’s principles in teaching. Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. A banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 941-743-7971.
Clothing drive
Fabulous Finds and Crappy Clothing Drive for Charlotte County Homeless Coalition! Start cleaning out the closets and bring in your gently used or new items to the 4th Annual Clothing and Stuff Drive held by Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Drop your items off between Feb. 15-18. All items go to support the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Also, know that “crappy clothes” are clothes that are ruined and can be collected for scrap to be used in the “pay per pound” collection to help with funds for the Coalition.
Walk for the Poor
Charlotte County St. Vincent de Paul District Council 10th annual Walk for The Poor, Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Come and walk with us or simply cheer us on. For more information, to register or donate, call 941-268-9678; or visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Trash & Treasure
San Antonio Catholic Church is having its annual Trash & Treasure Extravaganza from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 in the Ministry Center at 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens & bedding, sporting goods and a generous assortment of handy man’s tools and supplies will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Jewish Food Festival
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and flea market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice. There is no entrance fee and the community is invited. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard. For more information, call weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
50th anniversary
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. The celebratory services are March 10 and March 17 to coordinate with the Charter Date (March 9, 1969). All community members are invited to celebrate at the 10 a.m. worship services. On March 10, distinguished guests from the community will celebrate our 50 year history beginning in the sanctuary and culminating in the Memorial Garden. On March 17, UCC Conference Minister, John Vertigan and South Western Regional Minister, Leslie Etheredge along with many former clergy of the church will be part of the service. Each of these services will be highlighted with the music of bagpiper, Vance McDougall, as well as special selections from the choir directed by area musician Kimberly Campos. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Free weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
