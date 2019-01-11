Pancake breakfast
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., will host an all you can eat pancakes with eggs and sausage, or biscuits and gravy, or quiche and fruit, orange juice and coffee from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Cost is $6 for adults , children under 12 eat for free with adult. Proceeds help raise for scholarships money to help local youth pursue their educational goals.
Grief seminar
The 4th Annual Grief Seminar, “God’s Grace Meets Our Pain” offering practical help in your time of loss, is being held at The North Port Community Church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. with lunch at noon. It is an interactive seminar/workshop led by the Rev. Attila Szemesi. Bring a small framed photo of your loved one and light a candle in their memory. To register call, 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com. There is no charge and all are invited.
Eirinn Abue returns
Eirinn Abu returns with his inspiring music at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Eirinn is a talented saxophonist whose repertoire includes spiritual classics like “Amazing Grace” and and other hymns. Expect a very blessed and satisfying experience that will warm your heart as Eirinn shares his love of God’s music with everyone. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Pancakes, blood drive
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive on Sunday, during the pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from Oneblood will be at the church parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The delicious meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Cost is $6, children under 12 eat free. Proceeds continue to go to support our local charities.
Pipes & Drums
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series will present the Jacobites Pipes and Drums band at 2 p.m. Sunday. in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St. A freewill offering will be collected. The bagpipes and drums will be joined by guitars, keyboards, Highland Dancers, and featured soloist Qol Quartet soprano Johanna Fincher. The fun-loving and highly entertaining band shares music ranging from Celtic to country, calypso to rock, gospel to classical, and Americana to sing-along. For information see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Chabad sale
Chabad of Charlotte County will host an upscale community garage sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at 204 E. Mckenzie St., Unit B in Punta Gorda. Furniture, art, clothing, housewares, books, everything in excellent, or near excellent condition. From $0.25 and up. Proceeds benefit the Chabad of Charlotte County.
Mega sale
St. Vincent de Paul’s / St. Max Resale Shop’s Monthly Mega Sale is today, and Saturday. For this sale the shop is featuring 50 percent off all departments, all clothing $1, ladies shoes $1 and ladies and men’s boutique 50 percent off. Check out the dot specials throughout the shop ranging from $.25 to $3. Visit our Face Book page, St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop of Port Charlotte, for the weekly specials and other updates. The shop is closed on Monday. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul’s Resale Shop / St. Max is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Financial seminar
St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood is holding a free educational seminar entitled “Estate Planning Basics” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kerry Hunter, Trust Business Development Officer at Englewood Bank & Trust, will present the seminar. Hunter, who has 17 years of client service and banking experience, will address the basic elements of an estate plan from a Trust officers’ perspective, including last will and testament, power of attorney, and health care directives. She will focus on the specifics and benefits of each document and the pitfalls to avoid. “The seminar will also include planning tools for avoiding probate, plus ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your assets,” she said.
Sponsored by the St. David’s Episcopal Church Women Group, the seminar will be held in Parish Hall at the church, 401 S. Broadway, behind Beall’s Outlet. Refreshments will be served. While the event is free and open to the public, reservations are recommended. Call St. David’s at 941-474-3140 to reserve a seat. Additional information is available at www.englewoodbank andtrust.com.
Thoughts on God
The Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda, will host “Our Thoughts on God,” with speaker Robert Moran, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. During this session, engage in a respectful, objective, and honest discussion on thoughts on the concept of God. Cost is $18. Register online at registerhcc.asapconnnected.com or call 941-505-0130.
Women’s Ministry
Daughters by Design, a women’s ministry at Westcoast Church, 240 Pine St., Englewood, will host its first event of the year at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The theme “The King Has One More Move.” Guest speaker will be Julie Seals. Julie overcame Spina Bifida, a 17-year addiction to crystal methamphetamine, the amputation of her left leg, and a life sentence in federal prison to share the story of how her life was transformed by the supernatural power of God. Eighteen years ago, Julie was so strung out that she could not even speak a coherent sentence. Now, she successfully manages multiple portfolios in her church while also serving in prison ministry, women’s ministry, and caring for her home and family. Julie serves in full time ministry, currently as the Associate and Youth Pastor at Evangel Temple AG Southwest in Middleburg, Florida. Julie and her husband Mike are also both prison evangelists and Licensed Ministers with the Assemblies of God.
Come and join ladies ages 13 to 113. Bring a finger food or dish to share and have it there by 6 p.m. for set up and to start on time. For more information, contact Dianna Walston at 941-270-1801 or email diannawalston@gmail.com.
Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, next concert will feature the national group The Perrys. They will be at Peace River on Jan. 18 for concerts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert. The last concert for January will be The Jim Brady Trio. This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15, followed by the group at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert the doors open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Fashion show
The Episcopal Women’s Group of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 401 W Henry St., Punta Gorda, will present its annual fashion show and luncheon on at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. This year the theme will be “Tropical Tranquility Trends” and will feature decorations, fashions and luncheon with desserts from the tropics. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased by Jan. 14 by calling the Church Office at 941-639-2757.
Kirkin ‘O’ Tartan
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, invites the public for a special service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 to celebrate “The Kirkin ‘O’ Tartan.” While this service celebrates Scotland and Scottish heritage, it is truly a Scottish-American custom. The Kirkin “o” Tartan services as a remembrance of the liberties and religious freedom Scotts fought to preserve, including their influence on freedoms shared by all Americans. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
KofC breakfast
Members of the community are invited to enjoy a full breakfast sponsored by the Ponce de Leon Council 8074 of the Knights of Columbus from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 211 West Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Fare includes scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, sausage patty, biscuits and gravy, home fries, regular and decaf coffee, and orange juice. There are free seconds on pancakes. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children under ten. All proceeds will be given to Catholic Charities.
Grief Share
Edgewater United Methodist Church will have a one-night Grief Share session for those that have lost a spouse. It is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-8660.
Spaghetti dinner
Enjoy a delicious dinner of spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a beverage from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $10 per person (children younger than 12 eat for free) and it’s all you can eat. Proceeds go to the local charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 7672. Tickets will be available for sale at the door.
‘Healing Hearts’
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, is supporting the formation of a new group called “Healing Hearts” for those who are lonely as a result of divorce or the passing of a spouse and would like to meet others. The group will meet monthly at The Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, for conversation and a meal at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. For more information, call Erica at 941-423-3031 or Terry at the church office 941-426-5580.
Ministry fundraiser
Jesus Loves You Ministry, Inc. will hold its fundraiser “I’d Rather Have Jesus” featuring Gospel doo-wop singer Santos, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at First United Methodist Church, Bryant Life Center 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other Christian artists from SW Florida including Mary Barndt, Pastor Tim and Becca Davis, Amanda Evangelista and others. For more information, call 941-661-8117.
Bible study
New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, will host Dr. Roy Saint on Jan. 26 and 27 for a bible study titled “Living as Strangers in a Secular World.” The study is free and open to the public. Saturday we will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts. Lunch will be provided. It will conclude at 4:15 p.m. A workbook will be provided for all registered attenders. Sunday, Dr. Saint will conclude the study during our morning worship service at 11 a.m. A kickoff covered dish dinner will be held on Jan. 25 followed by a free concert by Forgiven at 7:30 p.m. The dinner and concert are also open to the public. For more information, or to register call 941-474-7647
Goldtones perform
The Goldtones Doo-Wop group will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Known for their tight street-corner harmonies, the Goldtones are reminiscent of those great oldies groups of the 50s, 60’s and Motown. Tickets are $17 and are available on-line at: brownpapertickets.com or call 800-838-3006. Tickets are also on sale in person at a $2 discount at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun. You can contact her by phone: 941-206-1127; fax (to her attention): 941-629-2085; email: sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. If you would like to purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call 941-206-1000 and ask for Display Advertising.
Missions concert
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series and Missions Committee will present notable Nashville artists Dave and Daphne at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., to benefit missions. This wholesome and dynamic duo’s rich repertoire ranges from gospel to pop, classic country to Broadway, blues to jazz. Dave Salyer was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years. Daphne Anderson can sing anything from Patsy Cline to Etta James. The $10 tickets are available online at www.englewoodumc.net, at the church office weekdays, or at the door. For information visit the church website or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
High tea, fashions
Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will hold its annual High Tea and Fashion Show at noon Jan. 31, in the fellowship hall. Hats are optional, but add to the festivities. Tea sandwiches, scones, petit fours, fruit and a wide variety of teas will be served. All seats will be reserved so you will be seated with your party. Charities this year will be FISH and Meals on Wheels. Donation $20. For reservations, call the church at 941-474-9579 or Ethel Wheeker at 941-475-4245.”
New Paradigm gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Proceeds from this fundraiser will support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency.
The evening agenda will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy. The silent auction will include great items donated by local businesses and the live auction will feature a Carnival Cruise to the Caribbean, three condo getaways on Manasota Key, and an amazing piece of jewelry. Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Theater Troupe
The Lemon Bay Playhouse Readers Theater Comedy Troupe will perform after a stuffed chicken breast, cheese potatoes, green beans, and strawberry shortcake dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, They are a contemporary, insightful and hilarious group, offering a night of delightful laughter. Tickets for events and dinner are $15 each. This fundraiser is for the benefit of the ongoing missions of the church in the community of North Port. For more information or to reserve tickets, call Terry at 941-426-5580.
Free weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
