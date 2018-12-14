Spaghetti dinner
The public is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser hosted by Boy Scout Troop 776 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). The menu will include spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, dessert and a beverage. Tickets for adults and youth age 12 and older are $8, and tickets for children 11 and younger are $6. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Larry Davis at 770-869-5618. For more information, contact Larry at the above number, or the church at 941-697-1747.
All you can eat pancake breakfast
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., will host an all you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Included will be eggs and sausage, or biscuits and gravy, or quiche and fruit, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults and children under 12 eat for free. Proceeds benefit scholarships that help local youth pursue their educational goals.
‘Blue Holiday’
The Congregational Care Ministry of Christ Lutheran Church, Englewood, will be providing a comforting “Blue Holiday” service from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. For many who are feeling some kind of loss, Christmas season can be the hardest season of the year. The service will provide an opportunity to have one’s losses acknowledged. RSVP to 941-474-1989 or office@christlutheranfleng.org.
Knights of Columbus Breakfast at Sacred Heart
Members of the community are invited to enjoy a full breakfast sponsored by the Ponce de Leon Council 8074 of the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fare includes scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, sausage patty, biscuits and gravy, home fries, regular and decaf coffee, and orange juice. There are free seconds on pancakes. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children under ten. All proceeds will be given to Catholic Charities.
Breakfast planned
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include all you can eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $6 and children 12 and under are $3. Public is invited.
Mass at dawn
Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi^p or Misa de Gallo^p), at 6 a.m. Dec. 15-22, and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 23 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte. Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas. This celebration is open to everyone. For more information, call 941-626-5046.
‘Festival of Lessons’
The Worship and Arts Ministry of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church will present “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” by Hal H. Hopson, featuring the Chancel Choir and Laudate Ringers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, at the church located at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
For more information contact the church office at 639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email to office@bspconline.org.
‘Festival of Lessons’
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, will offer special Christmas programs at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services, and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Soup, Salad, and Seniors
New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, Englewood, will host Soup, Salad, and Seniors at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. A special video entitled “Billy Graham, An Extraordinary Journey” will be shown. The public is welcome to attend and the event is free. Please bring a soup, salad, or dessert to share. All ages will enjoy this presentation. For more information, call the church office at 941-474-7647.
Blue Christmas Service
Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue – dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, please join at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, for a special service of remembrance and hope. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Christmas Cantata
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, will be hosting a Christmas Cantata, “Come, Let Us Adore Him” and will feature the Punta Gorda Church Sanctuary Choir. The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 22. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Admission is free.
Christmas concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Wilmington Blvd., Englewood, will hold a Christmas Concert, “Jesus is the Reason for the Season” at 6 p.m. on Sunday and a pre-Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
Service of Hope and Remembrance
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will hold a service of hope and remembrance at 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the sanctuary. If you are in a place of sadness, or if you have experienced this kind of struggle in the past and understand how this time of year doesn’t always come with joy and excitement, you are invited. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Christmas worship schedule
Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., will be decked with poinsettias for Christmas worship starting Dec. 23. The Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Family Service at 6 p.m. will have special features for the children. Free nursery services for children age 3 and under will be provided for the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. services. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
Christmas Eve Services
The congregation of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, invites the public to to join them at one of its three candlelight services on Monday, Dec. 24. The first service at 4:30 p.m. will be a contemporary service for the whole family. At 8 p.m. a traditional worship service will be held and at 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
O Holy Night
Come celebrate Christmas Eve at Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, at one of the three services that evening, Dec. 24. At 5 p.m. a family service with emphasis for children and at the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. services candlelight and communion for all who wish to commune. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-3313 mornings or visit the website, www.alivingfaith.org.
Free community Christmas dinner
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host its 33rd annual free Christmas dinner in the Fellowship Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Dinner includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, desert and beverage. There is no charge for the meal and is open to all church and community families or anyone who might find themselves alone on Christmas. The church will provide transportation for those with special needs who are unable to drive to the church. Please call the church office Monday through Friday before 3:30 p.m., to request this service: 941-625-4356.
Free Christmas Dinner
Englewood United Methodist Church invited everyone to its 27th annual free Community Christmas Day Dinner on Dec. 25. Just show up at Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn, between noon and 3 p.m. for turkey with all the trimmings surrounded by Christmas cheer and music. Between noon to 3 p.m. that day only and in-person, place and pick up take-out orders at the far end of Fellowship Hall. For transportation to and from the church or a homebound food delivery, call only the special number 941-544-1608 between now and Dec. 20 is preferred. However, calls to that number only made before 10 a.m. Christmas Day will be accepted. Donations are welcome but not required.
Winter Concert Series scheduled
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will be starting its winter concerts on Jan. 4 with the family group, “The Foresters.” They come from Burton Michigan and this will be there second trip to Peace River. This concert starts at 7 p.m. with an old-fashioned hymn sing starting at 6:15 p.m.
The next concert will feature the national group ”The Perry’s.” They will be at Peace River on Jan. 18 for a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. concert. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert.
The last concert for January will be “The Jim Brady Trio.” This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15, followed by the group at 7 pm on Jan. 25.
A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert the doors open at 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host a men’s pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan. 5. Includes all the pancakes you can eat, plus scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and tea, for $5. Kids under 6 and adults over 90 eat free. Kids ages 7-12, $2. A seminar will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. on the subject about early Christianity and Pompeii. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Grief Share Program
If you have lost a loved one or know of someone who has and have concerns/questions, we invite you to join our GriefShare Program beginning Jan. 6 and continuing weekly through March 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Contact Holy Trinity Lutheran office at 941-625-5262 with questions or sign up at griefshare.org.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
