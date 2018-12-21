Mass at dawn
Mass at Dawn, 6 a.m. Dec. 21-22, and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte. Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas. This celebration is open to everyone. For more information, call 941-626-5046.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Blue Christmas
Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue, including dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, please join at 6:30 p.m. today at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, for a special service of remembrance and hope. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Englewood United Methodist Blue Christmas
Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., will host a Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. today. Are you grieving over the loss of a loved one, struggling with illness, experiencing the loss of a job, or facing another life challenge in need of healing? All are welcome to this special candlelight serve of wholeness and healing centered on the theme “Blue Christmas.”
Blue Christmas
Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte in Gulf Cove will have its first-ever Blue Christmas worship celebration at 6:30 p.m. today. This service will be a liturgy of healing and hope. It is for the ones who are perhaps not feeling so merry and bright at this time of year because of grief, loneliness, or other life circumstances. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
German worship
The all-German worship service will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive at 3 p.m. Saturday. Communion will be served. Following the service there will be Fellowship and a Christmas Potluck dinner. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Christmas Cantata
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, will be hosting a Christmas Cantata, “Come, Let Us Adore Him” and will feature the Punta Gorda Church Sanctuary Choir. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Admission is free.
Christmas concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will hold a pre-Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
Service of Hope
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will hold a service of hope and remembrance at 4 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. If you are in a place of sadness, or if you have experienced this kind of struggle in the past and understand how this time of year doesn’t always come with joy and excitement, you are invited. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Christmas worship
Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., will be decked with poinsettias for Christmas worship starting Sunday. The Monday Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Family Service at 6 p.m. will have special features for the children. Free nursery services for children age 3 and under will be provided for the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. services. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
Fellowship Church of Englewood Christmas Eve
Fellowship Church of Englewood cordially invites all to our Christmas Eve Concerts at Fellowship’s Beautiful Worship Center and Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. There will be two concerts, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & The Fellowship Band and Praise Singers. Delicious holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free, immediately following each concert at the Hospitality Cafe. All are welcome to attend and celebrate with Fellowship and enjoy the beautiful Christmas music and delicious refreshments. Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, please contact Fellowship Church at 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Gulf Cpve United Methodist Christmas Eve
The congregation of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area), invites the public to one of its three candlelight services on Monday. The first service at 4:30 p.m. will be a contemporary service for the whole family. At 8 p.m. a traditional worship service will be held and at 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Rotonda West Community Christmas Eve
Rotonda West Community Church, 501 Rotonda Blvd W., will be hosting a Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 pm. All are welcome.
O Holy Night
Come celebrate Christmas Eve at Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, at one of the three services that evening. At 5 p.m. a family service with emphasis for children and at the 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. services candlelight and communion for all who wish to commune. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-3313 mornings or visit the website, www.alivingfaith.org.
Simply Christmas
Awaken Church, will presents a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at the North Port City Hall Green at 5:35 p.m. Christmas Family Photos, make you own treats, kids crafts, and more starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 941-200-5400.
Christmas dinner
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host its 33rd annual free Christmas dinner in the Fellowship Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Dinner includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, desert and beverage. There is no charge for the meal and is open to all church and community families or anyone who might find themselves alone on Christmas. The church will provide transportation for those with special needs who are unable to drive to the church. Please call the church office Monday through Friday before 3:30 p.m., to request this service: 941-625-4356.
Christmas dinner
Englewood United Methodist Church invited everyone to its 27th annual free Community Christmas Day Dinner on Tuesday. Just show up at Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn, between noon and 3 p.m. for turkey with all the trimmings surrounded by Christmas cheer and music. Between noon to 3 p.m. that day only and in-person, place and pick up take-out orders at the far end of Fellowship Hall. For transportation to and from the church or a homebound food delivery, call only the special number 941-544-1608 between now and Dec. 20 is preferred. However, calls to that number only made before 10 a.m. Christmas Day will be accepted. Donations are welcome but not required.
Winter concerts
Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, will be starting its winter concerts on Jan. 4 with the family group, “The Foresters.” They come from Burton Michigan and this will be there second trip to Peace River. This concert starts at 7 p.m. with an old-fashioned hymn sing starting at 6:15 p.m. The next concert will feature the national group The Perry’s. They will be at Peace River on Jan. 18 for a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. concert. Both concerts will feature a hymn sing 45 minutes before each concert. The last concert for January will be The Jim Brady Trio. This will also be their second trip to Peace River. This concert begins with a hymn sing at 6:15, followed by the group at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. A love offering will be received during each of these concerts. No tickets are required, seating is limited, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The afternoon concert the doors open at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-637-6768 or visit www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., will host a men’s pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan. 5. Includes all the pancakes you can eat, plus scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and tea, for $5. Kids under 6 and adults over 90 eat free. Kids ages 7-12, $2. A seminar will follow the breakfast at 10 a.m. on the subject about early Christianity and Pompeii. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Grief Share
If you have lost a loved one or know of someone who has and have concerns/questions, we invite you to join our GriefShare Program beginning Jan. 6 and continuing weekly through March 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Contact Holy Trinity Lutheran office at 941-625-5262 with questions or sign up at griefshare.org.
Grief seminar
The 4th Annual Grief Seminar, “God’s Grace Meets Our Pain” offering practical help in your time of loss, is being held at The North Port Community Church, 3450 S. Biscayne Dr., from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. with lunch at noon. It is an interactive seminar/workshop led by the Rev. Attila Szemesi. Bring a small framed photo of your loved one and light a candle in their memory. To register call, 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com. There is no charge and all are invited.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve.
On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
Sherri Dennis is handling religion news for the Charlotte Sun.
