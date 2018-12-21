Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, invites everyone to Christmas Eve concerts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & The Fellowship Band and Praise Singers. Cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free, immediately following each concert at the Hospitality Cafe. All are welcome. Call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com for more information.