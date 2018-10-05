Blessing of the Animals for Suncoast Humane Society
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will have a “Blessing of the Animals” ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive. The Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will provide medallions for each pet, and ice cream for the pets and their owners. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Blessing of the Animals for Animal Welfare League
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will have its 4th Annual Blessing of the Animals at 9 a.m. Oct. 6, under the entrance portico. This year the church will be partnering with the Animal Welfare League to have animals available for adoption. From snakes and St. Bernards to frogs and felines, all pets are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Port Charlotte United Methodist Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Oct. 6, at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $5 per person. Ages 6 and under, and over 90 eat for free. All the pancakes one can eat plus scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Rummage Sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference in Punta Gorda, will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 6, at its distribution center at 25200 Airport Road, on the northeast corner of Taylor and Airport Roads. Please, no pets. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 9 a.m. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is Oct. 13.
Light and Sound
Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound worship service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7, in room 30 of the Charlotte County Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. A guest speaker from Englewood will speak on How to Transform Your Life. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 941-766-0637.
Knights’ breakfast
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include: all you can eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $6 and children 12 and under are $3. Public is invited.
Blessing of the Animals
Blessing of the Animals at 4 p.m. Oct. 7, in the Memorial Garden of Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Bring your pets and enjoy their company in the garden. A time together inspired by St. Francis.
Christmas Assistance
If you are looking for Christmas assistance, The Salvation Army, 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte has registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8-11 from 9.a.m-1 p.m. For more information, call 941-629-3170.
The following items must be brought to the registration: current proof of income, current proof of all expenses, current proof of address, personal documents such as birth certificates for all children ages infant through 10 years old, and picture ID for the adults. Please do not bring any children, no nursery available.
For more information, contact Colette Koltay at 941-629-3170 Ext. 406 or email at Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Free community meal
Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte will offer a free community meal at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. All are welcome to a home- cooked meal. Join for food, fellowship and fun.
Fall Festival
Christ Community United Methodist Church, 2700 Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda, will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13-14. The public is invited to enjoy bounce houses, games, face painting, hayrides, food and more. Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Trivial Pursuit
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 invites the public to dinner and to play Trivial Pursuit for Young and Old on Oct. 13, at the parish center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Doors open at 5 pm. Tickets are $10 or $25 for a family. Dinner will include: Italian sausage soup, anti pasta salad, spaghetti with hot or mild Italian sausage, Italian bread, dessert cannoli. (Mac and cheese will also be available). Dinner tickets available at the door or from any Knight. All proceeds will go to St. Charles Borromeo School. Call Grand Knight, Jim at 803-719-7280 for information or to reserve a table.
Craft sale
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host its 4th annual craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Greek Cafe. Local and visiting crafters and artists. Free parking and free admission. For more information, call 941-629-3888.
Bible prophesy
Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, will host “Christ for the Crisis” a series on Bible prophesy from Oct. 13 through Nov. 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 11 a.m. Saturdays. The presenter will be Robert Ferguson, an experienced Bible teacher. He will addressing the question, “How do the Bible’s prophetic messages relate to our lives today?” For more information, call 239-878-6750.
Bible study group
New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road, Englewood, will begin an in-depth study of the book of Isaiah beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at the church. This will be an 18-week study and will meet in the fellowship hall of the church on Sunday evenings. Snacks will be provided. You must sign up for this study to be sure there are enough study materials for everyone. The public is invited and encouraged to join in. Call the church office at 941-474-7647 to register.
Pancake breakfast
All are invited to come out and enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Oct. 14, at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5465 Placida Road, Grove City. As always prepared and served with love by the members of Knights of Columbus Council 7672; enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee for $6. Children under 12 eat for free. Tickets are available at the door.
Murdock Baptist Church Men’s conference
Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host a two-day men’s conference, “Rock Solid Men,” on Oct. 19-20. At 6 p.m. on Friday evening the event kicks off with a steak cookout. On Oct. 20, breakfast will be served with the conference ending by noon. Registration cost is $35, with an early bird registration of $30. The conference is open to all men. For more information, call the church at 941-627-6352 or visit MurdockBaptistchurch.com.
Craft & Tailgate sale
This year’s Craft & Tailgate sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Indoor craft tables are $25 and outdoor tailgate spaces are a $15 donation. The church is located at 501 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. For more information, contact Mary at 813-312-3071 or leave a message on the church phone at 941-697-2100.
Presbyterian schedule
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will extend its summer schedule through Oct. 21 with two services, traditional service at 9 a.m. and contemporary service (come as you are) at 10:30 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be available between services. Nursery will be available for each service. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email to office@bspconline.org.
First Baptist Port Charlotte Men’s conference
Learn how to be a “Rock Solid Man”! First Baptist Port Charlotte, 20035 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, is hosting a one-day men’s seminar for all ages on Oct. 27. Breakfast, lunch and all study materials included. Registration cost $25. All men are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-0444 or go online at www.fbcportcharlotte.com/ministry-to-men.
Bus trip planned
Women With A Mission invites the public to join in on a fun trip to the Immokalee Casino, Saturday, Oct. 27. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations begin Sept. 1. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. Women With A Mission is a local organization that began four years ago to raise money to help local nonprofit organizations. All money raised stays in Port Charlotte and North Port.
Trunk-or-Treat
Trunk-or-Treat Family Style is set for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. Get your family photo taken. For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Israel Tour-2019
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invite the public to join its congregation on its Israel Tour 2019. The trip, especially designed for the NPCUCC by Faith Journeys will depart from Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 20 and return Sept. 30, 2019. The Rev. Attila Szemesi will accompany the group as tour host. Airfare, professional tour guides and chartered transportation is included in the “Ten Days Walk in the Land of the Bible.” Visit Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Netanya, Caesarea, Nazareth, Tiberias and Jerusalem with overnights and two meals a day included. Call 941-426-5580 for details and registration sign up. You may also see more information at www.myfaithjourneys.com. The church’s Facebook page offers a detailed video of the trip. You may also contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com. The registration is limited to 30 people and closes Nov. 1.
Plant sale
The Englewood Area Orchid Society will hold an orchid and other plants sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 3 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Rummage, bake sale
Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, will be holding its semi-annual rummage and bake sale. There will be a pre-sale from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9. On Nov. 10, the rummage sale and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be lots of great bargains.
Holiday Bazaar
The Episcopal Church Women of Church of The Good Shepherd will host their Annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10, at 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Shop Crafty Ladies handmade creations and jewelry, garden treasures, collectibles, incredible edibles and more. Light refreshments will be available during the sale. Proceeds help benefit the church’s ministry in and around the community. For more information, call 941-639-2757.
Annual Christmas Fundraiser Event
Jesus Loves You Ministry will hold its annual Christmas fundraiser event on Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and proceeds benefit the homeless of Southwest Florida. Live auction by Phil Wilson. For more information, call 941-661-8117.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Edgewater GriefShare
Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare being held from 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, through Nov. 13 at Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. This 13-week seminar/support group can be joined at any time. For more information, call 941-625-8660 or visit www.griefshare.org.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, over 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Gulf Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve. On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com and GulfCoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Over the next few weeks, the group will focus on the challenges facing today’s single parents, providing support, friendship and fellowship. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
