Let us therefore fear, lest, a promise being left us of entering into His rest, any of you should seem to come short of it.
For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them; but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it. For he that entered into His rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from His.
—Hebrews 4:1-2, 10
What is something most people desire?
Many would like rest for their weary soul.
How we feel on the inside has much to do with how we view our relationship with God.
As a Christian, we want to know God intimately and we do that through the word of God, worship, and prayer.
The word is given to help us know God, know His ways, and live our life for Him. But we often get caught up with the cares of life and burdens and find we have no rest because we are missing what God has for us. True Christians hear the word regularly whether through church, Bible class, listening on a website, or fellowshipping with other Christians.
That word can either penetrate the heart, or be quickly dismissed and forgotten. When God created the worlds and all that was in them He was satisfied with what was done and was at rest. Not that God was tired, but God knew what He had created was finished and there was nothing more to be done.
Do we understand that what God did through Jesus was complete and that we can rest in the finished works of the cross?
Too often we don’t. If we think by our own works we are helping God complete what He started in us we are deceived. God wants us to start from a resting point of knowing our salvation is complete and that we have been given all things that pertain to life and godliness (1 Peter 1:3).
Our faith must be in God and what He has done and not in our own works. When we trust God for all things we will have rest in that knowledge, and our relationship with God will be fulfilling.
It is very tempting to rely on our own good works to complete our salvation but if we do we will never enter into His rest. True rest, peace, and joy come from knowing God and having faith in Him alone.
