Janet and Bob Gibson presented a check March 24 to Jeff Burns, president of the Jesus Loves You Ministry. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church family presented the check. Jesus Loves You Ministry is a mobile outreach program for the homeless of Charlotte County providing clothing, shoes, camping gear and personal care products as well as caring and loving support. For more information call 941-661-8117, email lesliejlym@gmail.com, or visit www.jesuslovesyouministryinc.com. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte strives to support and lend a helping hand wherever it is needed. For more about Holy Trinity, call 941-625-5262, email office@htlchurch.org or visit www.htlchurch.org.
