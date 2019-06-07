Since celebrating its 50th anniversary in January, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Port Charlotte has been busy finding more and more ways to spread their message of peace and acceptance.
Once two separate entities — the Unitarians getting their start in New England only believing in one God rather than the Trinity, and the Universalists sprouting up in more rural communities casting away the notion of Hell — the two merged in the early 1960s.
“Since then, it’s evolved into a non-denominational community. There are folks who are Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Atheists and they come here, primarily, I think, for the community,” said President Dennis Shaw.
“We don’t have creeds, instead, we have seven principles.”
These principles are: the worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in relations; acceptance and encouragement of one another; a free search for truth and meaning; the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process; the goal of peace, liberty and justice for all; and respect for the interdependent web of existence.
And to promote these principles, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has established and supports numerous community groups.
“We have a social action committee that’s currently working with Immokalee workers, trying to raise what they get for their tomatoes by a penny a pound,” said Shaw.
“We also have a racial justice committee that has been very active and involved in the community and, now, an immigration justice committee.”
The fellowship has also recently created a climate action team and regularly collects donations for local charities.
“People stay very busy,” Shaw said.
And while the church has a large retiree population, there’s no shortage of children’s programming or family-oriented activities.
“On Monday, we’re going to start our children’s camp called A.N.T. Camp, which focuses on art and nature,” said Shaw.
“This is the fourth time we’ve done this and it’s gotten very popular. It’s for ages 4 to 11. There’s lots of art activities all day long, music, graphic arts, we do a lot of outside play and planting. It’s a lot of fun.”
Children are also included in Sunday service, where they lead their own special program once a month.
“Research has indicated kids who have that experience of the total congregation togetherness have a tendency to stay with the faith over those who attend Sunday school or anything that divides them up,” Shaw said.
Services within the fellowship have also slightly changed as they are on the search for a new minister.
Currently, invited clergy, fellowship members and guest speakers are performing all the services.
“It’s a good example of how we really are a strong community and it gives us a lot of variety,” said Shaw.
“Several of us are doing a service in August on people’s relationships with pets and the whole service will be about our pets and why we’re so connected to them. There will also be a service in July on HIV and AIDS. The list just goes on and on.”
And while the search will be lengthy to find a new minister, Shaw is sure the congregation will continue to grow and come together as one.
“We have very diverse folks who come here and yet, somehow, it all works. A lot of that, I think, is because we have a behavioral covenant where we agree that we’re going to treat each other well,” he said.
“I’ve been a Unitarian Universalist for 45 years and this community is absolutely essential to my health and happiness. It’s a great place with really wonderful and interesting people.”
