We sing a Christmas song about when God came to earth. The lyrics say, “Sweet Little Jesus Boy, They didn’t know who you were.” Christmas is the day that God came to earth in the form of a man. The tragedy is that we did not know who He was. Do we still not know Him? How many hearts are lifted up to focus on His birthday?
Actually, thousands, maybe millions, will lift up their hearts to worship Jesus for Christmas. All over the world, He is worshiped.
The question then arises, “What shall we give Him for his Birthday?
The poem “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Christina Rosetti asks, “What shall I give Him poor as I am. If I were a shepherd, I would give a lamb. If I were a WiseMan, I would do my part. Yet, what can I give Him? Give Him my heart.”
As the three Persian Kings said, according to the writings of Kahlil Gilbran,’”The child is but a day old, yet we have seen the light of our God in His eyes and the smile of our God upon his mouth.”
Who was this little baby in a manger visited by kings? He is the Son of God, sent as a sacrifice to take his place on the cross for all who will believe.
The coming of Christmas celebrates the Messiah, “God with us.” He would later grow up in the faith, walk on water, heal the blind, feed the thousands and calm the stormy seas. He would teach, preach and show us how to love one another. He would die for our sins.
This is the real Christmas Story. Luke 2:1-20, (v. 12-14) “For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you. You shall find the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly, a host of heavenly angels appeared praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will toward humankind.”
Let us, this Christmas, know the “sweet little Jesus boy” and know the joy found in Him!
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.