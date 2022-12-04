Rev. John T. James

We sing a Christmas song about when God came to earth. The lyrics say, “Sweet Little Jesus Boy, They didn’t know who you were.” Christmas is the day that God came to earth in the form of a man. The tragedy is that we did not know who He was. Do we still not know Him? How many hearts are lifted up to focus on His birthday?

Actually, thousands, maybe millions, will lift up their hearts to worship Jesus for Christmas. All over the world, He is worshiped.


