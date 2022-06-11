I have not written unto you because ye know not the truth, but because you know it, and that no lie is of the truth. Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.
— 1 John 2:21-22
As soon as the church was birthed, and the glorious news of the gospel of Jesus Christ was spread, false teachers began to speak confusion and lies.
Such deception will never end until Jesus returns, therefore believers must be on guard to false teaching.
Unfortunately, it is easy to sound upright in word and deed and actually be undermining the truth of the cross.
Those who speak against the truth may sound harmless and sincere, but their message draws the unlearned and innocent away from God. Many people have no problem professing their belief in God but when you speak about the complete and eternal salvation that Christ paid for many people are unsure having heard false teaching.
John goes on to write in 1 Jon 23: Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.
The devil can do nothing except get you to doubt God’s word. Jesus is the word of God manifested in flesh.
When we begin to doubt the truth of the Bible and can’t believe the gospel of Jesus Christ, we may unknowingly be an antichrist. An antichrist is a spirit that does tremendous harm to the body of Christ by spreading lies wrapped in partial truth and slowly weakening a person’s faith.
It can cause people to put their trust in manmade customs and traditions rather than in the truth of the Bible.
You may notice people will talk about God but avoid talking about Jesus and the work of the cross.
John is reminding the church that we know the truth and must never waver from it. Don’t compromise what you know just so you won’t offend someone.
If you really love a person you will tell them the truth but it must be scriptural and under the leading of the Holy Spirit. The spirit of antichrist is everywhere in our world infiltrating the hearts and minds of people with false doctrines.
That is why it is written in 2 Timothy 2:15: Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
