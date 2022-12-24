As we celebrate Christmas, our minds go back to where it all began, a stable in Bethlehem. The place where Jesus was born was humble and plain. This stable quite possibly was a cave. The manger or feeding trough where Jesus was lain could have been carved out of stone. Archaeologists have found examples of similar mangers. The birth of Jesus was a stable Christmas.
Stable has another meaning: true, reliable, and dependable. The first Christmas gave us a stable person. Jesus Christ was not a mythical figure. He alarmed kings at His birth, He amazed multitudes in His life, and His teachings have shaken the world. His death changed the course of history, and His resurrection broke the powers of sin, death, and hell.
The scriptures declare Him to be the Son of God who became man.
He is the light of the world, the Lamb of God, and King of Kings and Lord of Lords. That first stable Christmas has also given us a stable message. The world is always giving us its words of wisdom that are constantly changing.
However, the message that issued from the lips of the angel at Christmas was an unchangeable message: “Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord’” (Luke 2:10,11).
The stable message is that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world. There is no other way that anyone can be assured of eternal life except through faith in Jesus. That first Christmas also offers us a stable peace. Luke 2:14 gives another proclamation by the angel: ”Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
War is a constant factor in the world. But peace comes in the heart of the ones who accept the Prince of Peace as their Savior.
Let’s have a stable Christmas this year. As we meditate on the stable, may we be comforted with a stable person, a stable message, and a stable peace.
