Jim Stultz

As we celebrate Christmas, our minds go back to where it all began, a stable in Bethlehem. The place where Jesus was born was humble and plain. This stable quite possibly was a cave. The manger or feeding trough where Jesus was lain could have been carved out of stone. Archaeologists have found examples of similar mangers. The birth of Jesus was a stable Christmas.

Stable has another meaning: true, reliable, and dependable. The first Christmas gave us a stable person. Jesus Christ was not a mythical figure. He alarmed kings at His birth, He amazed multitudes in His life, and His teachings have shaken the world. His death changed the course of history, and His resurrection broke the powers of sin, death, and hell.


