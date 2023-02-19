John 3:16
For God, so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever shall believe in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Love is something all humans desire and have a need for.
Man was created to receive and give love when he turns to God.
Human love is often fickle because we say “I love pizza” and “I love my dog.” We tell someone we love them and then one day we don’t love them anymore. Valentine’s Day is man’s way of expressing love through cards, flowers and candy.
True love cannot be demonstrated in one day it is seen over a lifetime, and it is a choice.
God’s love is different from man’s, it is an everlasting love.
In Jeremiah 31:3 it is written: the LORD hath appeared unto me, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love therefore, with loving kindness, have I drawn thee.
God’s word, the Bible, is a love story from beginning to end. It tells of the Creator who made man in his own image and desired nothing more than good for his creation.
Unfortunately, God’s creation, turned his back on the Creator.
God’s love never stopped, never ended, and went beyond anything imaginable by sending his own Son in the likeness of man to redeem, to save, and to draw man back into a loving relationship with Him.
There is no love on this earth that compares to God’s love. If you are lonely, brokenhearted, struggling through life’s situations, you need to draw close to God and He will draw close to you. The love of God will fulfill your greatest desire to be loved.
It is written in 1 John 4:16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.
When we receive salvation, it is the greatest gift of love we will ever accept. God’s love continues to pour out on us as we have access by faith into grace (Romans 5:2) wherein we stand and rejoice.
Grace is God’s favor on us if receive God’s love and believe who He is through His word.
God’s love will transform the believer so that we can love others in a selfless way, not based on emotions, but because the love of God is shed abroad in our heart by the Holy Ghost which is given to us. Romans 5:5
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
