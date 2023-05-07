Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is, For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.
When our trust and hope is in the Lord it does not matter what is going on in the world, we know our God is faithful to see us through.
Prices skyrocket, housing costs increase, there is turmoil in our government, and yet the believer has a solid rock to stand on. We must not let the darkness of the world influence what and who we are.
We are children of the light, and our hope is found in the truth of God and His word. Draught and famine in the world speak to both natural and spiritual events. For years many Christians have tried to follow Christ without reading, studying, and knowing God’s word.
Then when world shattering changes come along fear gripes the body of Christ the same as those who do not know God. We are to be in this world but not of this world. If we are planted by rivers of water, then we are being led by the word of God and the leading of the Holy Spirit. We must have an unshakeable conviction that God’s word is true and every man a liar.
The devil wants to steal, kill, and destroy by mind games that pull us down from our high position on mount Zion to the valley of darkness and fear. Whatever your weakness is there will always be something that can cause you to worry and be distracted from the truth.
If you know God’s word, walk in His love, and conform to His will then your roots will run deep, and no storm or problem can bring you down. We are the light and salt of the world, we will continue to bear fruit because who and what we are comes only from being in the kingdom of God.
In fact, when the storms come you are green (healthy spiritually) and bearing fruit, that is, you speak hope through the darkness, and you are an encourager to those who are weak in their faith. Our world is in a deep famine, but God is drawing people into the church because many are tired of the lies and hypocrisy they hear and see. These people desire the truth, and we have the answer, his name is Jesus.
