1 Timothy 6:6-8 — But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.
A good question to ask is, are you content?
When we are not content it is possible we are focused on things in this world. The Bible tell us in Proverbs 27:20 that “the eyes of man are never satisfied.” The word of God tells us to be content if we have food and clothing, that is far below what our culture says we need to enjoy life. Paul wrote in Philippians 4:11, “for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
Satan is the great deceiver and blinds the eyes of many, causing them to believe they need much more to be happy. We are often kept busy owning, maintaining, and doing the things of this world. 1 John 2:15 says, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world the love of the Father is not in him.”
We live in the world but we do not have to be like the world. We are to spend our time wisely in fellowship with the Lord and growing in the wisdom and knowledge of Christ. That is why it is written in Mark 4:19 that the word is stolen out of the heart of a believer because “the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things enter in and choke the word, and it becometh unfruitful.”
God cares very much that we produce fruit in word and deed over time as the word is sown in our heart. It glorifies God when we are content with what we have. Seeking or going after more of what is in this world only satisfies the flesh.
Be sure you have time to worship and praise God, daily looking for opportunities to serve Him, and encourage others. Godliness is reflected in the lifestyle we live before others, not how or where we live. If we are too busy then it is time to seek God’s wisdom and ask for guidance that we might serve and live for Him. The life we have been given is appointed for God and finding out His will for our life.
