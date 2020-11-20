The ripple of the trout stream sounded behind me as I struck up a conversation with a couple who were preparing to do some fly fishing. They were veteran fishermen and I was attempting to pick their brain as to their passion. All during our conversation they continued to prepare for fishing. They put on their waders, prepared their rods, gathered various flies, and even secured a walking stick. They explained the value of each piece of tackle in their fishing arsenal. I couldn’t believe how much equipment it took to do fly fishing right. This elderly couple were fully outfitted for fly fishing.
We as believers in Christ need to be fully outfitted. Our task is to stand against the powerful opposition of Satan and to do battle for our Lord. In order to be successful in our daily battles with sin, temptation and the devil, we must put on the whole armor of God. Paul gives us instructions on what this armor looks like in Eph. 6:14-17: “Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”
Most of these weapons are defensive, but two of them are offensive. The sword of the Spirit is the Word of God. This is what believers use to advance the cause of Christ and bring people to the knowledge of God.
The other offensive weapon is prayer. Verse 18 tells us: “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints.”
Fly fishing and spiritual warfare both require some equipment. May all of God’s people be fully outfitted for kingdom service.
Pastor Jim Stultz is with Peace River Baptist Church. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.