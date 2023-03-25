One of the truly amazing wonders in this world is that our God hears and answers the prayers of His children.
In Jeremiah 33:3 God tells us: “Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.”
Our Lord Jesus instructs us about prayer in Matthew 7:7,8: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.”
In the book of Isaiah, the Assyrian king had written a letter to King Hezekiah of Judah. The letter told the king that all the other nations and their gods have not been able to stand against his armies. Who are you and who is your God that can deliver you from me?
Hezekiah tore his garments and put on sackcloth in a spirit of humility. He entered the house of the Lord with the letter from the king and proceeded to spread it out before the Lord (Isa. 37:14). He then prayed to the Lord of heaven.
Isaiah told Hezekiah that God was going to deliver them, “…because you have prayed to Me against Sennacherib king of Assyria” (Isa. 37:21).
As the Assyrian army approached Jerusalem God sent His angel and 185,000 of their soldiers died.
The king called his army back and Judah was saved.
Are you carrying a heavy burden that seems impossible to be resolved. Perhaps a sickness has overtaken you. Maybe a financial need is assaulting you. Perhaps Satan’s armies are besieging a family member.
We need to do what King Hezekiah did. He went into God’s presence and spread it out before the Lord. He boldly prayed and God graciously answered.
It was Alfred Lord Tennyson who said: “More things are wrought by prayer than this world dreams of.”
God is sovereign. He accomplishes His will in our lives. He loves to work in our behalf.
We will be amazed to see what has been done from those three little words: “Because you prayed.”
