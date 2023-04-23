Psalm 41:1-3
Blessed is he that considereth the poor; The LORD will deliver him in time of trouble. The LORD will preserve him, and keep him alive; and he shall be blessed upon the earth. And thou wilt not deliver him unto the will of his enemies.
We usually think of the poor as those who do not have enough food, shelter or clothing. Yet God is as much concerned with the spiritual needs of man as the physical.
In Matthew 5:8 Jesus said Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. The poor is spirit are those who know they are lost and need a Savior, but many have no one to share the gospel with them.
For most Christians it seems to be far easier to give generously and meet physical needs that it is to meet spiritual needs. Paul refers to believers in 2 Corinthians 5:20 as ambassadors for Christ... and in verse 18 Paul says God hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation.
True we must meet people’s physical needs but if we don’t meet their spiritual needs, we have failed God. Christians tend to shy away from sharing their faith with the lost.
Many Christians know of God but do not know God intimately through His word and a personal daily relationship. When we know and love someone, we talk about them often.
Why do many Christians go about their life and not see the need to share the message of Jesus Christ?
Psalm 41 says that we are blessed when we consider the poor. If we only meet physical needs we aren’t really fulfilling God’s calling.
The world needs the message of the cross and an understanding of the enormousness of God’s love. The church will always be a refuge to those seeking clothing, food and money to which we are called to do, but we must not neglect to share the gospel of Jesus Christ in a greater urgency as the time grows short.
The promises of God are yes and amen.
The promises found in Psalm 41 to those who consider the poor are amazing. God will preserve you, keep you alive, you will be blessed up the earth and you will not be delivered into the will of your enemies.
Serving God is a privilege and an honor, but we cannot serve Him only if it’s comfortable.
Seek God and ask to be a stronger witness and a bright light to all those He brings into your life.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
