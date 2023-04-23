Judy Onofri

Judy Onofri

Psalm 41:1-3

Blessed is he that considereth the poor; The LORD will deliver him in time of trouble. The LORD will preserve him, and keep him alive; and he shall be blessed upon the earth. And thou wilt not deliver him unto the will of his enemies.


   

Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments