John 1:14
And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.
To understand and know God in the natural is impossible.
God is spirit and truth. God placed it in the heart of man that He existed, but many have ignored that knowledge and the invitation to come to Him.
God knew before the creation of the world that man would fall, yet God always had a plan to save His creation. This plan was initiated when God spoke the words of the coming Messiah. It is through His word God created all things. Psalm 33:6 By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; And all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.
Therefore, the Word, Jesus, always existed since the beginning with God.
How do we comprehend that the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and how do we understand that a tiny baby born would save the world?
We can’t except by the spirit of the LORD and by faith.
Babies are born every day, but this baby was special. Jesus took on a human body that He might save us from our sins. Philippians 2:8 and being found in fashion as a man, He humbled Himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
We must realize that we are valuable to God, even priceless. Every human being is so precious to God He was willing to become a man. Matthew 1:23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, And they shall call His name Emanuel which being interpreted is, God with us.
Look around at the world you see and what science tells us exists that we cannot see, it was all created by the Word. That Word became flesh and loved you so much He was willing to die for you.
What gift or present are you longing for in this world that is more valuable than God’s gift of salvation? We buy so much that does not satisfy, instead, we should thank God for what He has given us and the price that was paid to save us.
2 Corinthians 9:15 Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
