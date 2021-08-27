”Many things about tomorrow, I don’t seem to understand; But I know who holds the future, and I know who holds my hand,” states the hymn “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow,” by Ira F. Stanphill.
Tomorrow may be too much for us to handle. The news of an unending war, an unrelenting virus and unforgiving climate brings worry and fear to the faces of many.
But, we can take it all to the Lord. He created the world. He knows all about nature and disease and conflict among nations. He knows how to win over these battles. He calmed the waves when the storm hit the disciples. He parted the Red Sea for the Israelites and led them across the Jordan River to the promised land. He healed the sick, the blind and the lame. He is master of all scientists, of all nature and the world.
We have a powerful God, a God of miracles and a God of hope. He knows all about the coronavirus and how to stop it. He knows about the warming of the oceans and the conflicts facing people all over the planet.
This same God promises to take our burdens and tells us not to worry.
Isaiah 43:2 says, “No matter what burden in your life seems too big to carry, put your trust in God. No matter what is happening. When you go through deep waters, He will be with you.” In Matthew 11:28-30 Jesus tells us, “For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” 1 Peter 5:7 reminds us to “Cast all our anxieties on Him, for He cares for us.”
Bring your worries about tomorrow to the Lord. He will give you peace and relieve you of your concerns. After all, “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”
The Rev. John T. James is a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
