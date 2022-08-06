John 4:34
Jesus saith unto them My meat is to do the will of Him that sent Me and to finish His work.
As Christians, we are aware of why Jesus came to earth.
A physical body was needed to be the perfect sinless sacrifice for the sins of the world.
When Jesus spoke of meat, He was often referring to spiritual food.
Jesus had no other purpose but to do the will of the Father and be an example to the world of what God is like.
In John 17:4 Jesus said I have glorified thee on the earth: I have finished the work which thou gavest Me to do.
Jesus completed the work He was called to do on the earth, but He was also preparing the way of what the church would now do.
After Jesus resurrected, He said in John 20:21 Peace be with you as my Father hath sent Me, even so send I you.
When Jesus ascended to the Father the only body He had in the earth was the church.
Jesus’ meat was to do the will of His Father and our daily food is to listen to the voice of the Holy Spirit that we might fulfill God’s will.
We have no trouble thinking about, and preparing physical food, but how much time do we spend meditating and preparing spiritual food that others might eat.
On our own we can do nothing, but if we are a yielded vessel, God (the Holy Spirit) can do amazing things through us.
If we hunger and thirst for righteousness, we will be satisfied doing what God has called us to do.
So often our life is centered around what we want to do and then we wonder why we don’t have the peace that passes all understanding.
Jesus came to serve, and we are to do likewise.
So many people have heard of God, they believe in God, but they don’t know God.
They need spiritual food, and the church has been given the job to pass on the bread of life, Jesus.
If we serve ourselves, we accomplish nothing, there is no leaning on or relying on God doing that, but if we live to share the love of God and the truth of the resurrection and life of Jesus, we do something that could last for all eternity.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
