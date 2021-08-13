Psalm 37:4 — Delight thyself also in the Lord; and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart.
There are many things we desire in this life, but for the Christian the most important should be seeing souls saved.
We all have family, friends, relatives, and even acquaintances we would love to see Christ birthed in them — some we have spoken to for years, and yet there seems to be no change of heart. You are acting on your faith when you petition God on the behalf of a loved one or someone God has put on your heart to be saved.
If God is your Father and Jesus is the Lord of your life, then His word says He will give you the desires of your heart. When we desire to see people saved, you are in agreement with God’s will. It is written in 2 Peter 3:9: “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is long suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”
God is pleased when we stand on His word, believe in His word, and pray using His word. When speaking to the prophet Jeremiah, the Lord said, “for I will hasten my word to perform it.” (Jeremiah 1:12).
God is looking for a people who believe, stand on, and speak His word. God sent Jesus to die so that mankind could be saved and come back into fellowship with Him.
Don’t give up on a lost one who doesn’t seem to be listening; keep praying. Many people when they come to the end of their life are willing to seriously listen to the good news concerning the love of God and the provision made for salvation.
There are many scriptures you can apply when praying for loved ones and those your heart has been burdened with. In John 16:23, 24 Jesus spoke these words, “And in that day you will ask Me nothing. Most assuredly, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you. Until now you have asked nothing in My name. Ask, and you will receive, that your joy may be full.”
Sharing Jesus with others is the greatest joy a Christian can have. We cannot save others, nor can we control what they believe, but we can pray for them. When we present our request to God for the salvation of another human being, God is right there in agreement. We many never see the result of the seed we have sown — just know you are doing God’s will and trust God for the result.
