Psalm 71:18 says: Now also when I am old and greyheaded, O God, forsake me not; until I have showed thy strength unto this generation, and thy power to every one that is to come.
God is true to His word and will never leave nor forsake us. As we get older and the outward man declines in strength, we may think our role in the kingdom of God may have diminished.
A mature Christian who has chosen to not only believe but live the life God has called his people to will have much to pass on to the next generation.
It is God’s desire we show His strength to the next generation because we care about them. Each generation needs to see the greatness of God’s blessings and goodness produced in the life of the believer.
The world has many idols that point to fame, fortune, and power.
To a younger generation that is appealing, and many believe the hype and illusion that success appears to produce. Yet the mature Christian who seems to stand in the shadows walking in peace and joy may not stand out to young people unless we are willing to share our testimony of what God has done.
It is hard for the next generation to see God’s strength in our life if we are don’t take an interest in the next generation and declare God’s goodness.
The older generation often comments on the rebelliousness they see in the next generation and yet how many parents and grandparents did not take the time to teach and share the gospel to the youth? It is not just the pastor's job, it is everyone’s job to pour the truth into the next generation.
Be watchful of the young people in church and pray for them, take time to listen to what they are saying and encourage the youth to stay faithful to God.
What we say and do right up to our last breath can have an impact on someone that God is drawing into His kingdom.
We will look back one day and be thankful for what we did and probably regret that we didn’t do more.
The older we get, the brighter our light should be, and when our flame is so bright God will bring you home knowing that the Christ in you took the opportunity to share God’s greatness and love to the next generation, and to all God is calling.
