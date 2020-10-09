The restrictions put on businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on our daily lifestyle. I know I have had to learn a new way of banking. Instead of going inside, I have had to do my banking at the ATM. I stick in my card and push a few buttons and gather my cash or check and make my deposit into the machine. The first few times I did it I wondered if the transaction was safe. Will my money be OK? I was concerned until I noticed a sticker on the window of the bank that said all deposits are insured by the FDIC.
So many places in God’s Word we find challenges to cast our cares upon the Lord. Philippians 4:6,7 gives us some instructions about depositing our worries: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. We are instructed to deposit our anxieties, our concerns, and our troubles to the Lord.
We do not use an ATM to make this deposit, we use the venue of prayer. We have the privilege of coming boldly to the throne of grace to receive mercy and find grace to help in times of need (Heb. 4:16). We can trust our Heavenly Father with these deposits because He cares for us and is more than able to meet any need we may have.
When I finished my deposit into the ATM, I received a little piece of paper that confirmed my transaction. It was my receipt. When we bring our anxieties to the bank of heaven in prayer God gives us something more wonderful than a little piece of paper. According to Phil. 4:7 He gives us His peace, a peace that passes all understanding.
You and I as children of God are encouraged to come unafraid to the bank of heaven and deposit our worries and cares to the Lord in prayer. When we do, we are promised to be covered with His wonderful peace.
Pastor Jim Stultz is with Peace River Baptist Church. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
