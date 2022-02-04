You are a spirit. Inside your body is a part of you that dreams, hopes, imagines and hopes. You can easily “picture a tree” in your mind. You don’t even have to speak the word, “tree.” Like God, we are a spirit. We can commune with God as one spiritual being to another. This is how prayer works. We can pray anytime, anyplace. And God wants to talk to us. He (as the Holy Spirit) is everywhere. Like the air we breathe, he is all around us.
Do you want to talk to Him? He is ready to listen. You can ask questions, tell him your worries, seek advice or ask for comfort and guidance when making a difficult decision. Isaiah 55:6 tells us, “Seek ye the Lord while He may be found. Call upon Him while he is near. And, He is as near as the air we breathe.”
In the year ahead, as we make new plans and face new challenges, we can call upon God and expect an answer! Get to know God, enjoy his presence and believe in his power.
Isaiah 61:3 seems a fitting verse for the beginning of 2022. It reads; “He is here to comfort all who mourn, to give them a crown of beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise instead of a spirit of heaviness, that they may be called trees of righteousness, the plantings of the Lord, that He might be glorified.”
We enter into a new year of uncertainty, but with the help of The Holy Spirit, we can face whatever comes.
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
