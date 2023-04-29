Jim Stultz

Jim Stultz

Have you noticed that it appears that more and more people have tattoos? I read a recent statistic that says that over half of Americans under age 40 have tattoos. People get tattoos to show their affection for, or passion about, something. Sometimes they engrave on their skin the name of a loved one. People get them for various reasons and occasionally they regret their decision. And sometimes they get the tattoo removed.

Whatever your opinion regarding tattoos, the Bible gives us a very encouraging verse that describes a work of engraving (or tattooing) on the hands. In the book of Isaiah chapter 49, God’s people were discouraged thinking that the Lord had abandoned them. In verses 14-16 God encourages His people with these words: “Zion says, “The LORD has abandoned me; The Lord has forgotten me! Can a woman forget her nursing child, or lack compassion for the child of her womb? Even if these forget, yet I will not forget you. Look, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands…”.


   
