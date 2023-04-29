Have you noticed that it appears that more and more people have tattoos? I read a recent statistic that says that over half of Americans under age 40 have tattoos. People get tattoos to show their affection for, or passion about, something. Sometimes they engrave on their skin the name of a loved one. People get them for various reasons and occasionally they regret their decision. And sometimes they get the tattoo removed.
Whatever your opinion regarding tattoos, the Bible gives us a very encouraging verse that describes a work of engraving (or tattooing) on the hands. In the book of Isaiah chapter 49, God’s people were discouraged thinking that the Lord had abandoned them. In verses 14-16 God encourages His people with these words: “Zion says, “The LORD has abandoned me; The Lord has forgotten me! Can a woman forget her nursing child, or lack compassion for the child of her womb? Even if these forget, yet I will not forget you. Look, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands…”.
Even if a nursing mother would be able to forget her infant, God would never forget His people. He even uses picturesque language to say that He has inscribed His people on His hands. We are to God a permanent work of art that He has engraved on the palms of His hands. He can’t forget us, and He will never forsake us.
All through the Bible we have similar words of God’s unfailing and never-ending love for us. He tells us in in 1 John 3:1: “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called children of God...”. Another verse tells us: “For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord”.
God has permanently engraved us on the palms of His hands and will never regret His decision. Such love from our Father should move us to serve Him forever.
