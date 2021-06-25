A middle-aged deacon once said to me, "The Beatitudes are too hard. We can't obey them all."
How right he was. In our own strength we cannot possibly follow the teachings of Jesus in a modern world — a world where Christianity is on the decline, churches are struggling to do God's work and temptations are all around us.
We need the help of the Holy Spirit. Without Him, we are helpless.
As Oswald Chambers wrote in his book titled, "Sermon on the Mount:" "The Spirit alone can expound the teachings of Christ Jesus." When we accept that Christ is our Savior, we gain access to the Holy Spirit who helps us live out the ideals found in Matthew 5:1 through 7:29.
1. Blessed are the poor in Spirit: those who come, as Oswald Chambers writes, "to the point of futility." "I can't live up to that" is the realization we must accept. We cannot be as good as God wants us to be without help. That is what it means to be poor in Spirit.
2. Blessed are they that mourn: those who cry out for help. When you were young and scraped your knee, it hurt. You cried and your mother came and comforted you. You received special treatment. So it is with God, the Holy Spirit and the love of Christ which also brings comfort.
3. Blessed are the meek; those listening to God's commands and promises and following them are in favor with Him.
4. Blessed are the merciful: those who guard God's reputation and forgive others show mercy.
5. Blessed are the pure in heart: those whose hearts and minds are directed towards God show love.
6. Blessed are the peacemakers: those making and fostering peace between God and man are honorable.
We don't have to feel morally or spiritually bankrupt. We can receive the blessings today that come to those who seek the help of the Holy Spirit in living a God-centered life.
Rev. John T. James is a former pastor at Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.