One day, my father brought home two Baby Ruth bars the same size. He gave my brother a whole one and cut the other in half for me.
He said to me, “Eat this half and you can have the other half later.”
That made me so mad! I slammed the half candy bar into the floor and stomped it with my feet, then threw it out the door into the backyard.
It was at that moment I realized that the man standing in front of me was a 6-foot-2-inch giant. I learned that day that my Daddy was the “boss.” And that was the only whipping I ever got.
From then on, I knew who was in charge. Whenever the big man said, “Jump,” I said “How high?”
Similarly, goes the story of my conversion experience. As a young teenager, I realized one day listening to a missionary named Clifford Lewis, that I needed to follow God. I accepted Christ as my Savior, and acknowledged that He was in charge.
I recently heard a young woman take an oath on the Bible, saying “So help me God.” Immediately this verse came to me. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.” Psalms 12:9.
How fortunate it is when we learn who is really running the show. When we learn who can help us in time of need.
Don’t ignore or dishonor Him, if you do, you play the fool. If we leave God out of our lives, we miss the reason for living. The fool has said in his heart, “There is no God.” Psalms 14:1. We actually waste a life if we leave God out. “Seek the Lord while He may be found. Call upon Him while He is near.” Isaiah 55:6.
Moses said to the people of Israel, “Choose life, choose God.” Deuteronomy 30:79.
Take hold of the one is really guiding the ship. If you wait, you may find yourself “drifting too far from the shore.”
The Rev. John T. James served 50 years in Florida ministry after graduating of Southern Theological Seminary and Furman University. He is now retired and now living in Port Charlotte.
