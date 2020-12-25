What can I give Him, poor as I am?
If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb.
If I were a Wise Man, I would do my part,
What can I give Him? Give Him my heart.
— Christina Rosetti, 1842
What "gift" would please God most this Christmas season? A surrendered heart. It is human nature to want to "do what I want to do when and where I want to do it." In other words, "my way and my will!" What we must realize is that we are so much better off when we surrender to God's will — when we seek God's will. That is what God wants more than anything else.
A man and his wife and son lived on a farm. Each morning the son asked His father, "Father what would you have me do today?" This is the way to please God: Ask Him what His will is for you, and follow it.
What about His gift to us? God's gift was His only son. A lot of parents of veterans know something about this. Giving their son or daughter to die for us. This is the supreme sacrifice. What is a better way to show true love? And God loves everybody. Revelations 5:9 tells us: "Out of every tribe and nation and tongue ... and we shall reign on earth." Death on this earth is not all. Those who believe in Him shall live forever. Eternal life is the supreme gift.
Van Dykes' poem illustrates beautifully the peace found in doing God's will:
With eager heart, and will on fire, I sought to win my great desire.
Peace shall be mine, I said. But life grew bitter in the endless strife.
My soul was weary, and my pride was wounded deep.
To heaven I cried! ""God give me peace, or I must die."
The dumb stars glittered no reply. Broken at last, I bowed my head,
Forgetting all myself and said; "Whatever comes, His will be done."
And in that moment peace was won.
— Henry Van Dyke
Once a Native American chief found Christ as his Savior. The next Sunday he brought his saddle as his offering. The pastor said, "Good Chief, but not enough." The next Sunday, he brought his horse. "Good, but not enough," the pastor said. Next Sunday, the chief brought his tent but "not enough" he was told. Finally, the next Sunday, the chief came to the altar, knelt down and said, "Chief understands now. Chief brings himself."
This Christmas season, give Christ the ultimate gift: Give him your heart.
Rev. John T. James is a former Pastor, Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
