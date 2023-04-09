“In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” John 16:33b
The apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 4:8-9, “We are hard pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted but not forsaken, struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our body.” This is to say that suffering sometimes results in peace and power.
Christ suffered on the cross. As a Christian, we are also guaranteed suffering. We think of the story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, whose brothers cast him into a pit and then sold him to a caravan.
He was later sold in Egypt to Potiphar, an officer of the Pharaoh and Captain of the Guard. Joseph became a success and prospered and was made overseer of his Master’s house and ”the Lord made all he did to prosper” (Genesis 29:2-20). So God can turn “bad things” into “good things.” “Great victories come not through ease, but by fighting vigilantly and meeting hardships bravely.” (Wilfred Gibson, 1925).
The Greek word “anexikakia” is found in Hebrew translations to mean “be patient,” “suffer-long” or “endure.” John says he “will not live forever to persevere or endure his affliction” (John 7:16). Proverbs describes a merciful man as one “who displays patience with others” (verse 19:11). God is said to display his wrath or “suffer long” with the sinner in hope that he may repent (Zechariah 5:1-9). Long-suffering is one of the nine Fruit of the Spirit found in Galatians, Chapter 5: ”But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
An Easter message given in 1982 by S.M Lockridge titled, “It’s Friday, but Sunday’s Coming!” is thought to be “one of the greatest sermons ever preached,” The image of the darkness and despair of the crucifixion of Christ on what we know as “Good Friday,” was contrasted with the joy and elation of the resurrection on Easter Sunday!
Likewise, we can contrast the suffering, tribulation and disappointment we experience in this life with the blessings, power and peace we receive through doing God’s will. God can bring light out of the darkness, defeating sin and even death!
Returning to the apostle Paul, in Romans 8:18, he wrote, ”I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” In this life, we will experience failure and sorrow. This does not minimize the pain we feel, but serves to reveal the glory yet to come!
May we glorify Christ in our sufferings, trusting in his faithfulness, love and grace.
