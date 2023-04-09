Rev. John T. James

“In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” John 16:33b

The apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 4:8-9, “We are hard pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted but not forsaken, struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our body.” This is to say that suffering sometimes results in peace and power.


   

