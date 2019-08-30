And Jesus said to her: “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.” — John 8:11.
When Jesus had forgiven the adulterer that was about to be stoned to death for her sins and told her to “Go and sin no more,” we can see a powerful underlying message within this verse of scripture.
First, we can see that no matter how bad our sin is, we can be forgiven.
There is nothing you can do that would make God love you any less.
The second thing we learn from this scripture, is that in order to receive the benefits of God’s mercy and grace — which is eternal life in paradise — we must be willing to walk away from the sins that would lead us to being stoned to death (A metaphor for eternal death). This is a difficult thing for a lot of people. Everyone wants forgiveness and salvation, but very few are willing to pay the price for it. That price, is the: “Go and sin no more” direction.
While it is true, all sins can be forgiven, it is also true, that continuing in the life of sin that you are seeking forgiveness from will only lead to death (eternal).
Do you think that just because Jesus forgave her of her sins, that if you continued to live in this sin, that someday, accusers wouldn’t catch up with her again? If she chose to continue a life of adultery, it would only have been a matter of time before an accuser decided to hold her accountable under the law. That would have meant death.
Our eternal life is no different. We can be forgiven, but if we continue to choose sin over God, we will ultimately be held accountable.
