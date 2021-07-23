1 Samuel 3:10 — And the Lord came, and stood, and called as at other times, Samuel, Samuel. Then Samuel answered, Speak; for thy servant heareth.
There are two great men in the Bible that come to mind who were willing to listen to God and inquire what God wanted of them.
One was Samuel, who as a child was called by the Lord. In 1 Samuel 3:7, it is written, “Now Samuel did not yet know the Lord, neither was the word of the Lord yet revealed unto him. Even though Samuel was but a child, God had a plan for him and began working in Samuel at a young age.
Hannah, Samuel’s mother, had dedicated Samuel to the Lord and kept her word by giving him to Eli the priest. Even at a young age, Samuel knew there was a God of Israel and was already ministering to Him. (1 Samuel 3:1).
We may not know God as we ought, but we can read, study and obey the scriptures to the best of our ability, and wait upon the Lord. God is looking for such people who may begin with right intent and willingly allow God to work through the Spirit changing and guiding them for His purpose.
Paul was also a man of such dedication, who on the road to Damascus, had an encounter with Jesus. When the Lord spoke, Paul trembling and astonished said, “Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?” (Acts 9:6) Paul had the right intent, but was wrong in his understanding.
Many people love the Lord and want to do His will, but like Paul may get sidetracked by their own beliefs. So long as we have a pure heart and yield to the guidance of the Holy Spirit, God can direct our path.
God’s plan is often different than what we think. Paul was fighting against God’s plan, but when he met Jesus, he became the author and champion of the gospel. Be patient, it may take a long time before God can mold you, but if you are steadfast and willing to be like Samuel saying “Speak; for thy servant heareth” and like Paul, Lord, what will you have me do?
Then God will be glorified as He fulfills His purpose through you.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship in North Port.
