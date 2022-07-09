Mark the perfect man, behold the upright: For the end of that man is peace.
Living in America is a privilege.
God has blessed our country and given us a nation where we can share the gospel freely and accomplish great and mighty things through those who put God first in their life and obey Him.
God’s greatest gift was Jesus, the perfect man, our Savior, and the standard to which we hope to attain.
Jesus told us in Matthew 5:48 Be ye therefore perfect even as your Father in heaven is perfect.
How are we to be perfect when we are obviously so imperfect?
God gave us His word and He gave us the Holy Spirit to teach and guide us in all truth. Jesus was our perfect example. He loved people, He shared the truth of His Father’s will, and He never put Himself first.
Loving people seems like a tall order. We tend to love those who treat us right and those whom we have a relationship with.
As we celebrate Independence Day most people would agree that we live in a diverse country with many problems and many different beliefs.
As Christians, this gives us a huge open door to be a light in dark times. The saying, What would Jesus do, also implies how would Jesus act? Learn to be a good listener, show kindness and compassion, then as the Holy Spirit leads you share the great things God has done in your life and all the blessings you have.
In Revelation 12:11 it is written, And they overcame him (the devil) by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.
People are looking for good in others but the only one that is good, is God.
Many will not like the message of Jesus the Savior and Redeemer, but what they receive and believe is between them and God. When we mark the perfect man (Jesus), the end of that man is peace.
People everywhere are seeking peace, supposing that absence of war is peace.
True peace is found in the words of Paul written in Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith; we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
