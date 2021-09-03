2 Samuel 22:3-4 — The God of my rock; in Him will I trust: He is my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower, and my refuge, my savior: thou savest me from violence. I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from my enemies.
Can we ever appreciate who God is and what He has provided to those who are His children?
God has given us everything we need in this world spiritually and physically. It is up to us to appropriate what is ours.
God is our creator and savior. God is the only one who provided salvation through the sacrificial offering of His Son to atone for man’s sins and bring man into right relationship. As sons and daughters, we can cry “Abba Father” with the sure knowing He is our shield, guarding and protecting us from an untold number of dangers.
God goes before you and gives you His word so that you have a “lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path,” Psalm 119:105. Jesus is not only the rock, He is the secret place found in Psalm 91:1-2, “I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.”
All we have or need is found in Jesus and provided for us. If we believe and know that Jesus is our refuge, we need not fear anything. Yet the enemy of this world would like us to be in fear every day. Fear is a spirit that will cripple you and stop your spiritual growth. Fear will magnify the circumstance and put doubt in your heart as to God’s deliverance.
We would all do well to memorize these verses in Samuel, so they are engrafted in our heart. Then the words of the enemy will be stopped, and you can glory in the salvation and believe for deliverance. With that knowledge if you call upon the Lord, you can trust you shall be saved from your enemies.
The Bible is filled with words that give life and light. Knowledge is power and faith in the word of God is a formidable weapon against the enemy of this world. God wants you to be victorious in Him, praising Him every step of the way. We are more than conquerors because of who we are in Christ. It is up to each individual to consume the word of God and regard it as more important that your daily food. When you are consuming the word you are consuming Jesus and able to stand on the promises through the knowledge of an all-loving Father has provided for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.