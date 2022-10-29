A sign on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers Florida has been a stalwart landmark to thousands for nearly 80 years.
The sign reads: “God Is Love” in a green neon light. The sign was erected in 1943 and has survived the Florida humidity and several renovations.
The “God Is Love” sign survived previous Hurricanes: Wilma, Andrew, Charlie, and Irma. When Hurricane Ian blew into Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022, with nearly Category 5 winds, many wondered if it would still be standing.
With all the massive destruction around it, the sign was still there after Ian’s wrath.
The truth of that sign is such a comfort. The Bible tells us that God is love in 1 John 4:7,8: “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.”
In the Psalms we are told: “Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good. His love endures forever” (Psalm 136:1).
Nothing can blow away the truth of God’s love for mankind. The strong winds of skepticism, doubt, and tragedies cannot put out the light of God’s love. People may deny it, ignore it, or scorn it; but the light still shines.
The most famous verse in scripture declares: “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
The McGregor Boulevard sign declares God’s love in green neon. But John 3:16 shows God’s love for sinners in the red blood of His dear Son. His death on the cross paid for our redemption.
God loves us no matter what we have done. His grace can reach us no matter how far we have drifted. His forgiveness can wipe away the most horrible of sins.
However, we must repent and accept God’s gift of salvation through His Son, Jesus Christ. You are the object of God’s great love. The light still shines for you.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.
