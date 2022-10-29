Peace River Baptist

Pastor Jim Stultz

 FILE PHOTO BY KAYLA GLEASON

A sign on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers Florida has been a stalwart landmark to thousands for nearly 80 years.

The sign reads: “God Is Love” in a green neon light. The sign was erected in 1943 and has survived the Florida humidity and several renovations.


Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship in North Port.

